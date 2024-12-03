Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani Praises IDRT as a Strategic Dialogue Platform Between Government and Public

Beritasatu Team
December 3, 2024 | 9:08 pm
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani, left, speaks in the Investor Daily Roundtable as host Enggartiasto Lukita listens at Ritz Charlton Hotel in Jakarta, Friday, Nov. 29. 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani, left, speaks in the Investor Daily Roundtable as host Enggartiasto Lukita listens at Ritz Charlton Hotel in Jakarta, Friday, Nov. 29. 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani expressed his appreciation for the B-Universe's Investor Daily Round Table (IDRT) held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in SCBD, Jakarta, on Friday, Nov. 29. The event, which focused on “Strategies to Attract High-Tech Investment,” served as a platform for educating the public and improving engagement between the government and various stakeholders.

“This event provides education and insights to the broader community, which will help improve engagement with the government,” said Minister Rosan after the event.

The session, moderated by B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, discussed the importance of attracting high-tech investment to drive Indonesia’s economic growth. Minister Rosan also highlighted that the event provided an opportunity for the government to gather feedback and suggestions to improve its planned programs.

“We can simultaneously receive valuable input to ensure that the programs we aim to implement will be better moving forward,” he added.

Enggartiasto Lukita, in his remarks, stressed the crucial role of investment in Indonesia's economy, which accounts for nearly 28 percent of the country’s GDP. He also shared positive results from supporting President Prabowo's efforts in securing significant investment commitments in a short time.

However, Enggartiasto outlined three key challenges for Indonesia as an investment destination: uncertain business regulations and licensing, a lack of skilled human resources, and declining purchasing power among the population.

"If the purchasing power continues to decline, especially with the ongoing uncertainty over the implementation of the 12 percent VAT, it will become a major issue," he said.

Despite these challenges, Enggartiasto expressed optimism that the government’s strategic actions would address these issues, ensuring Indonesia’s economic growth targets are met.

“I believe the steps taken by President and the government will resolve these challenges. This is why IDRT brings Minister Rosan to provide an outlook full of hope,” he concluded.

