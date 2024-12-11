Investment Outlook: Indonesia Sets $120 Billion Target for 2025

Monique Handa Shafira
December 11, 2024 | 2:27 pm
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani (left) speaks during the Investor Daily Round Table discussion on "Strategies to Attract High-Tech Investments," moderated by B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jakarta on Friday, November 29, 2024.
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani (left) speaks during the Investor Daily Round Table discussion on "Strategies to Attract High-Tech Investments," moderated by B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jakarta on Friday, November 29, 2024. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao).

Jakarta. Indonesia is aiming for Rp 1,906 trillion ($119.72 billion) in investment for 2025, marking a 15.45 percent increase from the 2024 target.

The target was revealed by Investment Minister and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Rosan Roeslani during the 2024 National Investment Coordination Meeting held at the Ritz Carlton Mega Kuningan, Jakarta, on Wednesday.

Roeslani outlined that the 2025 target is part of the government's broader investment strategy, with a projection for steady growth over the next five years. “The target for 2025 is Rp 1,906 trillion, and this will increase progressively through to 2029,” he said.

The ministry is targeting an annual growth rate of 16.75 percent to achieve the projected 8 percent economic growth.

According to Rosan, Indonesia will need a total investment of Rp 13,528 trillion over the next five years to achieve these ambitious economic targets. "This will require sustained investment growth of 16.75 percent per year,” he said.

For the year 2024, Rosan reported that real investment realization from January to September reached Rp 1,261.43 trillion, a 19.78 percent increase year-on-year (YoY), reaching 76.45 percent of the total target for the year. Of this total, over 50 percent was contributed by investments on Java Island. The investments have also resulted in the creation of more than 1.8 million jobs.

Rosan credited the government’s progress in investment growth to the implementation of the Job Creation Law, which has streamlined investment processes and expedited business licensing for investors.

According to the latest IMD World Competitiveness Ranking for 2024, which placed Indonesia in the 27th position globally, an improvement from the 34th place in 2023.

