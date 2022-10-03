Investor Daily Summit: Building Optimism in Uncertainty

Jakarta. Leading media group Beritasatu Media Holdings will soon host Indonesia’s largest investment forum, the 2022 Investor Daily Summit, in which various stakeholders will share their insights on propelling the country’s economy and building optimism in an age of uncertainty.

Geopolitical tensions, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, have had a widespread impact on the global economy. A recession is also looming across the world. Despite the uncertain future, we need to build optimism to navigate our way through the challenges. Against this backdrop, Beritasatu Media Holdings chooses “Optimism in Uncertainty” as the theme of the 2022 Investor Daily Summit.

The forum will take place at the Assembly Hall in Jakarta Convention Center, Senayan, on Oct. 11-12.

The two-day conference will serve as a melting pot of government officials, investors, industry players, and scholars from home and abroad. They all will exchange ideas on promoting the key areas of growth. Investor Daily Summit is also set to showcase investment opportunities in Indonesia in a wide range of industries, including sports and sustainable agriculture.

“With the geopolitical tension and the post-Covid [world], we need to put businesses, particularly those in Indonesia, in the picture. So they can continue to grow, bring optimism, and make [optimism] a strength for our economic resilience,” Beritasatu Media Holdings chief executive officer Rio Abdurrachman told a press conference in Jakarta on Monday.

According to Beritasatu Media Holdings executive chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, the Investor Daily Summit will give an insight into the global and Indonesia's economic outlook. "At the conference, we will have government explain the state budget and its spending posture. It seems the state budget will likely remain as the locomotive of the economic growth," Enggar said.

Investor Daily Summit will revolve around three main tracks, namely digital, resources, and services.

"We have identified the three sectors that can give the largest impact for us as a nation in facing uncertainty with optimism," Beritasatu Media Holdings' deputy director for digital and business development David Batubara said.

"Digital track deals with innovations. As for the second track, we will discuss how we can use our resources responsibly to boost the economy. The services track is related to our efforts in making sure that Indonesia's large population of 270 million people can deliver the best services, regardless of the sectors, be it tourism or financial services," he added.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is set to kick off the conference. Click here to read more information on Investor Daily Summit 2022.