Is Sri Mulyani the Next Central Bank Governor? Hear Jokowi’s Response

President Joko WIdodo, center, delivers a speech to conclude the G20 Summit as Finance Minister Sri Mulyani hugs Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on the background in Bali on November 16, 2022. (Antara photo)

Jakarta. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is rumored to get the nomination for Bank Indonesia governorship succeeding Perry Warjiyo, who is set to retire in April.

While providing no denial of the rumors, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said on Tuesday he has yet to propose the new central bank governor to the House of Representatives.

However, during an exclusive interview with news broadcaster BTV, he cited requirements for his pick which sound like the skills and personal qualities Sri Mulyani has.

“The nominee is proposed by the president but I haven’t made any decision,” Jokowi told BTV Chief Editor Apreyvita Wulansari who threw the particular question at the presidential palace in Jakarta.

Advertisement

“I always take the track record of a person into consideration, assessing the personal ability in synergism, because the monetary, fiscal, and real sectors must be safeguarded very seriously in this uncertain world,” the president said.

“We need someone with plenty of experience.”

Read More:

Sri Mulyani has served as a finance minister under two presidents, including during the first term of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

She was appointed as the managing director of the World Bank Group in mid-2010, before returning to her previous post under Jokowi in 2016.

Her no-nonsense approach proved crucial in providing a good balance between prudent state budget management and the president’s development ambition which saw many megaprojects concluded without bleeding the state coffers dry.

Jokowi admitted that in the cabinet reshuffle, political considerations were sometimes included.

“Reshuffle is a result of very careful considerations about the performance of a ministry or state agency, how it serves the public. There is also a political consideration but it’s normally just a tiny part [of the decision-making process],” he said.

“There are many good people from political parties, as there are among professionals,” he added.