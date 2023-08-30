Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Islamic Finance Assets in Indonesia Reach $160.6b: OJK

Jayanty Nada Shofa
August 30, 2023 | 12:33 pm
SHARE
Financial Services Authority (OJK) chair Mahendra Siregar. (Antara Photo)
Financial Services Authority (OJK) chair Mahendra Siregar. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Indonesia -- the world’s largest Muslim-majority country -- reported that its Sharia-compliant finance assets had totaled hundreds of billions of American dollars in value.

“As of May 2023, Islamic financial assets in Indonesia reached more than Rp 2,400 trillion or $160.6 billion. This marks a 16.7 percent year-on-year growth,” Mahendra Siregar, the chairman of the Financial Services Authority (OJK), said at the virtual 7th Annual Islamic Finance Conference on Wednesday.

Islamic finance assets market share stood at 10.8 percent of the entire financial landscape. The market share is poised to rise in the years ahead, according to Mahendra. 

The former diplomat told the forum that Islamic finance had proved itself to be resilient in the face of crisis, while also posting higher growth rates compared to its conventional counterpart. This immense potential, however, remains to be fully harnessed.

Advertisement

"So OJK is going to undertake a series of strategic measures, among others, by optimizing the Islamic financing performance through capital strengthening and consolidation. As well as fostering synergies and encouraging a competitive and vibrant industry,” Mahendra said.

He added: “[Other measures include] applying a sharia governance framework and establishing the Islamic finance development committee."

OJK pushes for Islamic social funds to finance micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Mahendra said that such financing was pivotal to promoting the country’s sharia financial inclusion, which was still very much lacking.

Indonesia has an Islamic financial inclusion index of only 12.1 percent despite Muslims accounting for 87 percent of its total population. In other words, not many Indonesians are able to access useful and affordable sharia-compliant financial services. Only a few people also have the knowledge and skills to manage money within the principles of Islam, as marked by a literacy index of just 9.1 percent. 

This is a stark contrast to the overall financial inclusion and literacy indexes, which reached 85.1 percent and 49.6 percent, respectively, according to OJK. 

Read More: Gov't Still Undecided on Hajj Pilgrimage Restrictions

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jokowi Threatens to Shut Down Polluting Factories
News 4 hours ago

Jokowi Threatens to Shut Down Polluting Factories

 Jokowi threatens to impose scrubbers --a pollution control device-- as Jakarta grapples with a worsening air quality.
Rafael Alun Faces Deepening Legal Woes as Wife Appears in Indictment
News 5 hours ago

Rafael Alun Faces Deepening Legal Woes as Wife Appears in Indictment

 Prosecutors contended that the defendant's wife, Ernie Meike Torondek, played an active role in the criminal activities.
Islamic Finance Assets in Indonesia Reach $160.6b: OJK
Business 7 hours ago

Islamic Finance Assets in Indonesia Reach $160.6b: OJK

 Islamic finance assets market share stood at 10.8 percent of the entire financial landscape, according to OJK chairman Mahendra Siregar.
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Opinion 13 hours ago

Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight

 Focusing on body composition is a better way to maintain good health.
Dominican Republic, Australia, Italy Reach Knockout Stage of Basketball's World Cup
News 20 hours ago

Dominican Republic, Australia, Italy Reach Knockout Stage of Basketball's World Cup

 Defending champion Spain, the United States, Canada, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Montenegro have also advanced.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

BRICS Membership Lacks Economic Benefit for Indonesia: Expert
1
BRICS Membership Lacks Economic Benefit for Indonesia: Expert
2
Indonesia Inaugurates $2B LRT Trains to Reduce Jakarta’s Traffic
3
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
4
Couple Jailed for Producing Pornographic Video
5
Supreme Court Explains Reasons Behind Commutation of Ferdy Sambo's Death Sentence
Opini Title
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED