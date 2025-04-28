It Can Be Hard for ASEAN to Set Common Negotiation Plan on US Tariffs

Jayanty Nada Shofa
May 21, 2025 | 3:20 pm
SHARE
An officer walks in front of flags of ASEAN nations during the bloc's meetings at the national convention center in Vientiane, Laos, on Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
An officer walks in front of flags of ASEAN nations during the bloc's meetings at the national convention center in Vientiane, Laos, on Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Jakarta. An economist said Wednesday that ASEAN might struggle to agree on a common plan on how to negotiate the US tariffs in the bloc’s upcoming leaders’ summit due to the members’ diverse economic statuses.

ASEAN leaders, including President Prabowo Subianto, are scheduled to gather in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur next week. ASEAN has until July 9 before US President Donald Trump’s tariffs -- which exceed 40 percent for some of the group’s members -- kick in. These “reciprocal tariffs” will likely become an inevitable topic as the Southeast Asian club braces for the impact of the worsening global economic uncertainties. 

As the leaders’ summit nears, Taimur Baig, the chief economist at DBS Group Research, told the press that it would be “very difficult” for ASEAN to reach a common plan on how each member should engage in their respective US tariff negotiations.

The reason? Each country is at a different stage of development. Only two ASEAN members, Brunei and Singapore, are in the high-income category, while the others are either at the upper-middle or lower-middle level. 

Advertisement

“ASEAN has one peculiar problem; it is very heterogeneous. You have small countries and big countries. There are high-income versus] low-income economies, commodity-exporting economies and large importers [all within the same region]. … They have very different imperatives and macro characteristics. The things that Indonesia discusses with the US might be fundamentally different from those of Thailand or Malaysia,” Baig said. 

"I'm not very optimistic about ASEAN being able to come up with a common negotiation plan."

However, ASEAN should try to find “a common element” so it would not crumble under Trump's pressure to mirror his tariff moves against China, according to Baig. The economist said that ASEAN nations would find it "extremely impossible" to replicate the US' tariffs on Chinese goods. He added: "ASEAN has always been about mutually beneficial relations by coming up with a common platform that is good for the region.”

Read More:
‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools

Trump 2.0’s tariff campaign on US-bound Chinese goods peaked at 145 percent, although the businessman-turned-politician recently decided to temporarily lower it to 30 percent for 3 months. ASEAN is China’s biggest trading partner. Chinese customs data reported that the country’s total trade with ASEAN hit $234 billion in Q1 2025. 

The US has imposed a baseline 10 percent tax on imports from all countries. Trump, however, has paused his higher, country-specific reciprocal tariffs until July 9. All ASEAN economies are not safe from Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, although the rates for each member differ. Cambodia gets the short end of the stick and faces a threat of a 49 percent reciprocal tariff. Followed by Laos (48 percent), Vietnam (46 percent), Myanmar (44 percent), and Thailand (36 percent). Indonesia will be subject to a 32 percent tariff if its goods wish to enter the American market. The US has decided to charge Malaysia and Brunei 24 percent tariffs. Trump intends to launch a 17 percent levy on Philippine goods, while the tariffs on Singapore stand at the baseline 10 percent.

The US data showed that the country’s goods trade with ASEAN amounted to $476.8 billion in 2024. Washington ran a $227.7 billion deficit when trading with the 10-member group. A deficit means that the US imports more from ASEAN than it exports to the region. 

Last month, ASEAN issued a regional statement that pressed for a “frank and constructive" tariff dialogue with the US. The Malaysia-led group also decided not to take any retaliatory measures.

Read More:
ASEAN+3 Agrees to Use More of RCEP Pact Amid Trump’s Trade War

Tags:
#Trade #Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

It Can Be Hard for ASEAN to Set Common Negotiation Plan on US Tariffs
Business 8 hours ago

It Can Be Hard for ASEAN to Set Common Negotiation Plan on US Tariffs

 An economist says that each ASEAN member is at a different stage of development, making a common US tariff negotiation plan impossible.
Trump’s Tariff is Part of His Grand Strategy -- with A Huge Cost
Opinion May 15, 2025 | 3:05 pm

Trump’s Tariff is Part of His Grand Strategy -- with A Huge Cost

 Trump's tariff policy reflects a grand strategic approach rather than the belief that high tariffs alone will fix the US trade deficit
‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools
Business May 14, 2025 | 5:46 pm

‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools

 As US-China trade war eases, Indonesia should focus on boosting its household consumption, Apindo's chairwoman Shinta Kamdani says.
US Stocks Surge Following 90-Day US-China Trade Truce, Dow Jumps Nearly 1,000 Points
Business May 12, 2025 | 9:09 pm

US Stocks Surge Following 90-Day US-China Trade Truce, Dow Jumps Nearly 1,000 Points

 Stocks soar after the US and China agree to a 90-day truce in their trade war, with Dow up 957 points and S&P 500 climbing 2.6%.
US Makes 'Substantial Progress' in China Tariff Talks, Scott Bessent Says
Business May 12, 2025 | 2:36 am

US Makes 'Substantial Progress' in China Tariff Talks, Scott Bessent Says

 There was no immediate comment from the Chinese representatives at the talks.
Trump Considers Lowering China Tariffs to 80% Ahead of Trade Talks
News May 9, 2025 | 9:36 pm

Trump Considers Lowering China Tariffs to 80% Ahead of Trade Talks

 Trump proposes cutting China tariffs to 80% ahead of key Geneva talks, signaling possible thaw in escalating US-China trade war.
Trump’s Tariff Offensive and the Erosion of Global Trade Governance
Opinion May 3, 2025 | 2:45 pm

Trump’s Tariff Offensive and the Erosion of Global Trade Governance

 This analysis assesses Trump’s tariff hikes from a legal perspective, with a focus on their compliance -- or lack thereof -- with WTO rules.
McKinsey Says US Tariff Might Not Hit Indonesia Hard, But Companies Must Act Fast
Business May 2, 2025 | 3:56 pm

McKinsey Says US Tariff Might Not Hit Indonesia Hard, But Companies Must Act Fast

 Indonesian firms need to be aggressive to become part of the global supply chain to seize the opportunities that emerge from the trade war.
Indonesia Needs A Clear Strategy to Navigate US-China Trade War
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 7:10 pm

Indonesia Needs A Clear Strategy to Navigate US-China Trade War

 Indonesia needs a well-calculated strategy amid the heightening trade war between US and China, an economist says.
China Shrugs Off Threat of US Tariffs to Economy, Says It has Tools to Protect Jobs
Business Apr 28, 2025 | 4:04 pm

China Shrugs Off Threat of US Tariffs to Economy, Says It has Tools to Protect Jobs

 The trade war between the world’s two largest economies has the potential to bring on a recession in the US.

The Latest

BPJS Kesehatan Showcases Its JKN Financing Strategy in Geneva
Special Updates 4 hours ago

BPJS Kesehatan Showcases Its JKN Financing Strategy in Geneva

 BPJS Kesehatan recently took part at the 78th World Health Assembly Side Meeting in Geneva, Swiss.
Indonesian Sovereign Fund Danantara to Partner with China, Japan, Malaysia
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesian Sovereign Fund Danantara to Partner with China, Japan, Malaysia

 Danantara's boss Rosan Roeslani says that the fund will sign the agreement in the coming weeks.
Bank Indonesia Cuts 2025 Growth Forecast After Weak Q1 Performance
Business 8 hours ago

Bank Indonesia Cuts 2025 Growth Forecast After Weak Q1 Performance

 Bank Indonesia cuts 2025 growth forecast to 4.6–5.4 pct due to weak Q1 data and global slowdown, urges stronger domestic demand policies.
It Can Be Hard for ASEAN to Set Common Negotiation Plan on US Tariffs
Business 8 hours ago

It Can Be Hard for ASEAN to Set Common Negotiation Plan on US Tariffs

 An economist says that each ASEAN member is at a different stage of development, making a common US tariff negotiation plan impossible.
Tone-Deaf Rice Comment Costs Japan's Minister His Job
News 9 hours ago

Tone-Deaf Rice Comment Costs Japan's Minister His Job

 Japan's farm minister resigns after saying he never buys rice, triggering public backlash as prices soar and elections loom.
News Index

Most Popular

Mass Ride-Hailing Strike Set to Paralyze Jakarta, Major Cities on Tuesday
1
Mass Ride-Hailing Strike Set to Paralyze Jakarta, Major Cities on Tuesday
2
Over 28,000 Accounts Blocked in Crackdown on Online Gambling: PPATK
3
Danantara Eyes Strategic Partnership with Australia’s Future Fund as Assets Top $1 Trillion
4
Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry
5
Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Mass Layoffs in Indonesia, INDEF Says
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED