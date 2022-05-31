Jakarta Gov Anies Baswedan Welcomes Siloam Agora Hospital in E. Jakarta

Jakarta Governor Anies Rasyid Baswedan, right, speaks with Caroline Riady, the Siloam International Hospitals' vice president director, on the sideline of Siloam Agora Hospital inauguration event in East Jakarta on May 30, 2021. (B1 Photo/Stefani Wijaya)

Jakarta. The Jakarta government Monday welcomed Siloam Agora Hospital at the Holland Village Complex in East Jakarta, the 41st hospital operated by Indonesia's largest listed hospitals operator Siloam International Hospitals.

Specialized in cancer treatment, the $27.2-million hospital provides 230 wards for health, diagnostic and therapeutic services to more than 11 million people in the capital.

"Health quality is the key to a healthy, productive, and competitive society," Jakarta Governor Anies Rasyid Baswedan said during Monday's inauguration event at Siloam Agora.

Siloam designed its latest hospital to become a general hospital and a cancer hospital equipped with modern and up-to-date facilities with the support of all experienced medical professionals.

Apart from the centers of excellence for oncology, which deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer, Siloam Agora hospital will also provide cardiology, neurosurgery and neurosurgery, and digestion services.

Siloam Hospitals said it invested around Rp 400 billion ($27.2 million) in Siloam Agora Hospital.

Caroline Riady, the Siloam Hospitals' vice president director, said a healthy population was vital for the growth and development of the national economy and is an essential factor in breaking the vicious cycle of poverty.

"We hope that Siloam Agora Hospital can bring blessings to the Indonesian people and specifically Jakarta residents by providing practical assistance in patient care," Caroline said.

She also expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Health, the Jakarta governor, the Jakarta health office head, the Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI), business partners, and medical staff for the support and partnership that enabled Siloam Agora Hospital's development.

A Benchmark for Cancer Treatment

Siloam Hospitals will present an oncology center at Siloam Agora Hospital with Indonesia's most extensive private comprehensive oncology program.

This oncology center of excellence will make it easier for patients to access services from renowned oncology specialists, research, clinical trials, and education to advance transformative cancer treatment according to the hospital's primary mission.

Siloam Agora Hospital is expected to become the main private cancer treatment hospital for the eastern Jakarta area and will be equipped with two advanced and high-power Linear Accelerator machines in late 2022, setting the benchmark for a broad spectrum of oncology cures in Indonesia.

The machine, often called Linac, can direct radiation at cancer tumors with high accuracy, avoiding harming nearby healthy tissue.

Siloam Agora Hospital is committed to providing and implementing the prevention, diagnostic, treatment, and cure of cancer and other related diseases through special programs in research, clinical expertise, and a multidisciplinary approach.

Siloam Agora Hospital is equipped with 24-hour emergency services, ICU, HCU, and five operating rooms. The hospital also lists CT-Scan, MRI, C-Arm, and mammography in its inventory. Siloam Agora Hospital is supported by more than 62 specialists, ten resident doctors, and 100 professional nurses with experienced undergraduate education to ensure clinical outcomes.

In addition, all infrastructure, technology, and clinical talent are supported by Siloam's clinical and operational management system, which has been tested for more than 25 years.

"We are confident and optimistic that Siloam Agora Hospital will become a one-stop service hospital for Jakarta residents who expect health, diagnostic and curative services," Caroline said.

"We also believe and have proven at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic that many Indonesians now prefer to carry out treatment and treatment domestically and recognize significant improvements in the quality of clinical outcomes and patient healing. We are also proud because currently, Indonesia has medical talent, technology, and infrastructure comparable and as good as the best in the world," she said.