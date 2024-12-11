Jakarta Raises 2025 Minimum Wage by 6.5 Pct to Rp 5.4 Million

Antara
December 11, 2024 | 10:24 am
SHARE
The streets of Sudirman, Central Jakarta, as seen on April 17, 2024. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)
The streets of Sudirman, Central Jakarta, as seen on April 17, 2024. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

Jakarta. Acting Jakarta Governor Teguh Setyabudi has announced that Jakarta's provincial minimum wage (UMP) for 2025 will rise to Rp 5.4 million ($339.6) per month, reflecting a 6.5 percent increase from the previous year’s Rp 5.07 million. 

Last month, President Prabowo approved the 6.5 percent nationwide wage increase as a middle ground between employer proposals for a 3 percent raise and worker demands for a 10 percent hike. 

According to the Manpower Ministry Regulation No. 16 of 2024, provinces are required to finalize minimum wage announcements by Dec. 11, with district and city wages to follow by Dec. 18. The new wages will take effect on January 1, 2025.

"The Jakarta UMP for 2025 has been determined with a 6.5 percent increase, bringing it to Rp 5.4 million," Teguh said during a press conference in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Jakarta Provincial Government reached the decision after discussions with various stakeholders, including the Jakarta Wage Council, on Dec. 9-10, 2024.

"I have signed the governor's decree regarding this. The Jakarta UMP also applies to workers with less than one year of service," Teguh added.

Jakarta’s Head of Manpower, Transmigration, and Energy Agency, Hari Nugroho, said that the wage hike seeks to balance worker welfare while protecting business sustainability.

“The discussions on the sectoral wages and Jakarta UMP focused on balancing workers’ needs and business continuity,” Hari said.

Similar adjustments are being implemented in other provinces. In East Kalimantan, Indonesia’s coal mining heartland, the local government confirmed a 6.5 percent increase, raising the monthly UMP from Rp 3.36 million  to Rp 3.58 million. 

Meanwhile, Bali has seen smooth progress in its wage discussions. The province’s Wage Council has agreed on the 6.5 percent increase, bringing the UMP to Rp 2.99 million for 2025. 

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Investment Outlook: Indonesia Sets $120 Billion Target for 2025
Business 45 minutes ago

Investment Outlook: Indonesia Sets $120 Billion Target for 2025

  Indonesia is aiming for Rp 1,906 trillion ($119.72 billion) in investment for 2025
Chandra Asri Group Partners with IKPT to Boost MTBE, Butene-1 Production
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Chandra Asri Group Partners with IKPT to Boost MTBE, Butene-1 Production

 The two companies linked an engineering, procurement, and construction contract in Jakarta earlier this week.
Transgender Celebrity Lucinta Luna Plans to Perform Umrah as a Man
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Transgender Celebrity Lucinta Luna Plans to Perform Umrah as a Man

 Lucinta Luna says she'll embrace her male identity for Umrah, acknowledging her biological sex despite being legally recognized as female.
Ex-Defense Chief in South Korea Attempts Suicide After Arrest Over Martial Law
News 3 hours ago

Ex-Defense Chief in South Korea Attempts Suicide After Arrest Over Martial Law

 South Korea's former defense minister, Kim Yong Hyun, attempted suicide while in detention over the controversial martial law declaration
XL Axiata Details Merger Plan with Smartfren
Tech 4 hours ago

XL Axiata Details Merger Plan with Smartfren

 Axiata Investments also holds controlling interests in mobile operators in Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Cambodia.
News Index

Most Popular

Jabodebek LRT to Connect to Soekarno-Hatta Airport Train
1
Jabodebek LRT to Connect to Soekarno-Hatta Airport Train
2
Two Tourists Killed in Tree Collapse at Monkey Forest, Bali Warns of Extreme Weather
3
Indonesia to Stop Importing Sugar Next Year
4
Indonesia Braces for Severe Weather as Cyclone Seeds Develop, Disasters in Sukabumi and Lebak Claim Lives
5
Prosecutors Seek 12-Year Sentence for Harvey Moeis, 14 Years for Suparta in Tin Smuggling Case
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED