Jakarta to Operate Chinese-Made Electric Commuter Trains

Ichsan Ali
March 23, 2025 | 6:15 am
SHARE
Workers unload a railway carriage from a cargo ship at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Photo courtesy of KAI Commuter)
Workers unload a railway carriage from a cargo ship at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Photo courtesy of KAI Commuter)

Jakarta. Brand-new commuter trains imported from China will soon begin operating in Greater Jakarta, according to an executive of the city’s railway operator KAI Commuter.

Indonesia recently received 12 electric carriages manufactured by CRRC Sifang, which are currently undergoing track trials before being deployed for public use, said KAI Commuter Corporate Secretary Joni Martinus in Jakarta on Saturday.

“These trials will take time, so we ask the public to be patient. The new electric trains will not be ready for service during the upcoming Eid holidays,” Joni said.

He added that the trains arrived in excellent condition, with no technical issues reported during the testing phase so far.

Advertisement

Each carriage is required to complete 4,000 kilometers of trial runs -- primarily along the Jakarta–Bogor line -- before being cleared for regular operation.

The commuter rail network in Greater Jakarta has become the backbone of the capital's public transport system, serving around 1 million passengers on weekdays.

Currently, KAI Commuter operates 89 train sets, which are increasingly unable to meet the demands of the growing commuter population.

The decision to import train carriages from China was made due to limited production capacity at Indonesia’s state-owned train manufacturer INKA, which is already tasked with building new trains and retrofitting old ones for KAI Commuter.

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Jakarta to Operate Chinese-Made Electric Commuter Trains
Business 7 hours ago

Jakarta to Operate Chinese-Made Electric Commuter Trains

 Each carriage is required to complete 4,000 kilometers of trial runs before being cleared for regular operation.
New CEO Exposes Dire Financial Conditions at State-Run Film Company PFN
Lifestyle 7 hours ago

New CEO Exposes Dire Financial Conditions at State-Run Film Company PFN

 In a candid Instagram post, Riefian revealed that PFN is heavily indebted and struggling to pay employees’ salaries in full.
Gov't Stands by Press Freedom After Threats Against Journalist
News 22 hours ago

Gov't Stands by Press Freedom After Threats Against Journalist

 The Indonesian government denies involvement in the intimidation of a Tempo journalist and reaffirms its commitment to press freedom.
AI and the Challenges of Democracy in Indonesia
Opinion 22 hours ago

AI and the Challenges of Democracy in Indonesia

 AI is reshaping Indonesian democracy, fueling both innovation and misinformation.
George Foreman, Two-Time Heavyweight Champion, Passes Away at 76
Lifestyle Mar 22, 2025 | 12:10 pm

George Foreman, Two-Time Heavyweight Champion, Passes Away at 76

 Boxing legend George Foreman, a two-time heavyweight champion and entrepreneur, has died at 76. His legacy spans sports, business, and faith
News Index

Most Popular

Foreign Tourists Prefer Other ASEAN Countries than Indonesia: Association
1
Foreign Tourists Prefer Other ASEAN Countries than Indonesia: Association
2
Six Indonesian Umrah Pilgrims Die in Saudi Bus Crash
3
Japan Becomes 1st Team to Qualify for World Cup As Kluivert’s Indonesian Debut Doesn’t Go Well
4
Boeing to Build US Next Generation Fighter Jet Named F-47
5
Payment Dispute May Have Triggered Fatal Shootings of 3 Lampung Policemen
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED