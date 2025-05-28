Jakarta-Owned Bank Rebrands as Bank Jakarta, Eyes IPO in 2026

Jakarta. Regional lender Bank DKI, owned by the Jakarta provincial government, has officially rebranded as Bank Jakarta and is now preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2026, Governor Pramono Anung announced Sunday during the city’s 498th anniversary celebration.

The rebranding comes as Jakarta prepares to relinquish its status as Indonesia’s capital, with the seat of government scheduled to move to Nusantara in East Kalimantan in the coming years. "DKI," formerly short for Daerah Khusus Ibukota (Special Capital Region), will no longer reflect the city's administrative status.

“My main directive to the CEO, chairman of the board, and the entire leadership of Bank Jakarta is to prepare for a public listing next year,” Pramono said during the unveiling of the bank's new name and logo.

Going public, he noted, is essential to strengthen transparency and financial governance. “I believe Bank Jakarta will be better off under public oversight,” he added.

Pramono added that the bank will remain free from political interference and will be run purely by professionals. “There will be no political appointees or backdoor placements in Bank Jakarta under my administration,” he asserted.

The rebranding process -- including a new visual identity -- is being handled professionally, according to the governor, and was shaped through extensive consultations with Jakarta residents.

In addition to supporting the IPO roadmap, the Jakarta government is also backing the construction of a new Bank Jakarta headquarters at a strategically chosen site. “I’ve spoken with Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati to secure a new location that can serve as a symbol of pride for Jakarta’s people,” Pramono said.

The rebranding is seen as part of Jakarta’s broader efforts to position Bank Jakarta as a modern, transparent, and nationally competitive regional bank.

Bank Jakarta President Director Agus Haryoto Widodo said the changes are part of a broader transformation agenda, which includes digitalization, enhanced corporate governance, risk management improvements, and a new workplace culture.

“We are undergoing an independent assessment of our fundamentals as part of IPO preparations. The governor’s target is realistic, and we are optimistic we can deliver,” Agus said.

