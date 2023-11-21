Jakarta’s Minimum Wage Exceeds Rp 5 million

Jakarta. The minimum wage in Jakarta has been established at Rp 5.07 million ($327) per month for 2024, marking a 3.38 percent rise from the current threshold, acting Governor Heru Budi Hartono said on Tuesday.

The newly determined minimum wage, elevated by Rp 165,583, is a reflection of the capital city’s current inflation rate of 1.58 percent and economic growth of 4.96 percent, the governor said.

This revised wage applies specifically to non-permanent workers and employees with a tenure of less than one year.

Labor unions across Jakarta have previously demanded a 15 percent rise, proposing a provincial minimum wage of Rp 5.6 million.

Tuesday serves as the deadline for all provincial governments to declare their minimum wage, while the regency and city administrations have until November 30 to make their decisions.

Notably, certain regencies and cities, especially those serving as industrial hubs, often offer significantly higher minimum wages compared to the provincial threshold.

For instance, the West Java provincial government has set a minimum wage of Rp 2.06 million for next year. However, key industrial areas within the province, such as Bekasi and Karawang, currently maintain a minimum wage surpassing Rp 5.1 million, which exceeds that of Jakarta.

