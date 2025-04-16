Japan, Indonesia Send Envoys to US Over Tariffs, China Picks New Trade Negotiator

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar, Associated Press
April 16, 2025 | 12:12 pm
SHARE
Japan's chief trade negotiator and Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa, center, speaks to the reporters before this departure for the US, at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)
Japan's chief trade negotiator and Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa, center, speaks to the reporters before this departure for the US, at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)

Washington. Japan’s top trade envoy will travel to Washington this week in a bid to persuade the United States to drop steep tariff measures, as trade tensions escalate across Asia following US President Donald Trump’s sweeping duties on foreign imports.

Japan’s Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa is scheduled to hold talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer from Wednesday to Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday.

“The goal is to build a relationship of trust,” Hayashi said. “The government is united in its effort to resolve this issue quickly.”

Read More:
Indonesia Seeks Concrete Outcomes from Upcoming Trade Talks with US
Advertisement

Akazawa’s visit comes after Trump last week paused a planned 24 percent across-the-board tariff on Japanese goods for 90 days but left in place existing duties of 10 percent to 25 percent on autos, auto parts, steel, and aluminum. The Japanese government continues to push for full removal of the tariffs, which Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has labeled “a national crisis.”

Ishiba, however, urged caution during a parliamentary session on Monday, stating that Japan would not retaliate with its own tariffs. 

Indonesia is also sending a high-level delegation to the US from April 16 to 23, led by Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Foreign Minister Sugiono, and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani.

Indonesia is seeking to ease a 32 percent tariff rate imposed by the US, with officials expected to meet with representatives from the US Trade Representative, Commerce Department, State Department, and Treasury.

“Indonesia has made it clear that these meetings must produce something concrete. It’s crucial that we achieve a specific outcome,” Airlangga said at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta ahead of his departure on Tuesday.

Read More:
How Xi Can Win Trump’s Trade War

Indonesia plans to boost imports of key American commodities such as liquefied natural gas, cotton, and soybeans. The country is also considering reforms in domestic content rules for telecom equipment and possible tax adjustments on select US products.

Meanwhile, China announced a new lead trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, replacing Wang Shouwen amid deepening tensions with Washington. The US has imposed a 145 percent tariff rate on Chinese exports, while China responded with a 125 percent levy on US goods and new export controls on rare earth materials.

Despite a strong first quarter driven by exports, analysts warn that China’s growth could slow due to US tariffs. Officials in Beijing insist they have alternatives, including tapping domestic demand and strengthening trade with Europe and the Global South.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Maldives Bans Israeli Passport Holders Over Gaza War
News 14 minutes ago

Maldives Bans Israeli Passport Holders Over Gaza War

 Maldives bars Israeli passport holders, citing Gaza war. The new law reflects the government's stance against Israeli actions in Palestine.
Senior Lawyer Hotma Sitompoel Passes Away After Illness
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Senior Lawyer Hotma Sitompoel Passes Away After Illness

 Renowned lawyer Hotma Sitompoel, known for landmark cases and legal reforms, died at 68 after days of intensive care in Jakarta.
137 Fall Ill, One Dead from Food Poisoning in Central Java
News 3 hours ago

137 Fall Ill, One Dead from Food Poisoning in Central Java

 Approximately 137 people fell ill, and 1 died from food poisoning in Klaten, Central Java.
No Deal Yet on Indonesia Buying Russian Oil
Business 3 hours ago

No Deal Yet on Indonesia Buying Russian Oil

 Indonesia recently hosted Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, but the two countries failed to reach a deal on crude oil.
Indonesia Plans to Classify Ride-Hailing App Drivers as MSMEs by 2026
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Plans to Classify Ride-Hailing App Drivers as MSMEs by 2026

 Indonesia to classify ojol drivers as MSMEs in 2026 law revision, granting access to subsidies, loans, and legal protection.
News Index

Most Popular

US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic
1
US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic
2
Trade Wars Are Back: Why Indonesia Must Brace for Stronger Dollar and Slower Growth
3
Danantara Secures $2 Billion Investment Commitment from Qatar
4
Indonesia Offers Import Hike, Tax Incentives to Defuse Trade Strain with US
5
How Xi Can Win Trump’s Trade War
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED