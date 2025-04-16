Japan, Indonesia Send Envoys to US Over Tariffs, China Picks New Trade Negotiator

Washington. Japan’s top trade envoy will travel to Washington this week in a bid to persuade the United States to drop steep tariff measures, as trade tensions escalate across Asia following US President Donald Trump’s sweeping duties on foreign imports.

Japan’s Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa is scheduled to hold talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer from Wednesday to Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday.

“The goal is to build a relationship of trust,” Hayashi said. “The government is united in its effort to resolve this issue quickly.”

Akazawa’s visit comes after Trump last week paused a planned 24 percent across-the-board tariff on Japanese goods for 90 days but left in place existing duties of 10 percent to 25 percent on autos, auto parts, steel, and aluminum. The Japanese government continues to push for full removal of the tariffs, which Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has labeled “a national crisis.”

Ishiba, however, urged caution during a parliamentary session on Monday, stating that Japan would not retaliate with its own tariffs.

Indonesia is also sending a high-level delegation to the US from April 16 to 23, led by Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Foreign Minister Sugiono, and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani.

Indonesia is seeking to ease a 32 percent tariff rate imposed by the US, with officials expected to meet with representatives from the US Trade Representative, Commerce Department, State Department, and Treasury.

“Indonesia has made it clear that these meetings must produce something concrete. It’s crucial that we achieve a specific outcome,” Airlangga said at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta ahead of his departure on Tuesday.

Indonesia plans to boost imports of key American commodities such as liquefied natural gas, cotton, and soybeans. The country is also considering reforms in domestic content rules for telecom equipment and possible tax adjustments on select US products.

Meanwhile, China announced a new lead trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, replacing Wang Shouwen amid deepening tensions with Washington. The US has imposed a 145 percent tariff rate on Chinese exports, while China responded with a 125 percent levy on US goods and new export controls on rare earth materials.

Despite a strong first quarter driven by exports, analysts warn that China’s growth could slow due to US tariffs. Officials in Beijing insist they have alternatives, including tapping domestic demand and strengthening trade with Europe and the Global South.

