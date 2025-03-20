Japan Seeks to Hire More Indonesian Workers in Fishery Sector

Grace el Dora
March 20, 2025 | 4:47 am
SHARE
FILE – Two fishermen carry a container of their catch in Indramayu, West Java, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Antara Photo/Dedhez Anggara)
FILE – Two fishermen carry a container of their catch in Indramayu, West Java, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Antara Photo/Dedhez Anggara)

Jakarta. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is partnering with Indonesia’s Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry to train Indonesian workers for employment in Japan’s fishery industry.

Under this program, trained workers will gain hands-on experience in Japan and are expected to share their knowledge and skills with their compatriots upon returning, contributing to the development of Indonesia’s fishery sector.

According to Japan’s immigration office, the country’s fishery sector employed 3,488 foreign workers as of 2024, with Indonesians making up the majority at 2,888. Japan has been facing a significant decline in its fishery workforce, dropping from approximately 238,000 workers in 2003 to 123,000 in 2022.

To address this shortage, the Japanese government has been seeking to recruit 17,000 trained workers for the fishery sector since last year. Indonesian nationals currently represent the largest group of foreign workers employed on Japanese fishing vessels.

Advertisement

The partnership between JICA and the Indonesian ministry will span three years, following the signing of an agreement on Wednesday by JICA Senior Representative Kenji Okamura and the ministry’s Secretary-General, Rudy Heriyanto Adi Nugroho.

According to a statement from JICA, the collaboration aims to strengthen the fishery sectors of both countries through training programs conducted at the ministry’s educational and vocational institutes across Indonesia.

In addition to fishery-specific training, participants will also receive Japanese language instruction as part of the program to help them adapt to their work environment in Japan.

Tags:
#Industry
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Zelensky Agrees to Limited Ceasefire as Trump Floats US Ownership of Ukraine's Power Plants
News 48 minutes ago

Zelensky Agrees to Limited Ceasefire as Trump Floats US Ownership of Ukraine's Power Plants

 “One of the first steps toward fully ending the war could be ending strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure," Zelensky said.
Japan Seeks to Hire More Indonesian Workers in Fishery Sector
Business 59 minutes ago

Japan Seeks to Hire More Indonesian Workers in Fishery Sector

 Japan has been facing a significant decline in its fishery workforce, dropping from 238,000 workers in 2003 to 123,000 in 2022.
Indonesia’s Richest Woman Loses $3.6 Billion in Three Days
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia’s Richest Woman Loses $3.6 Billion in Three Days

 Earlier this month, Marina had a net worth of $7.5 billion after the company’s stock surged beyond the upper trading limit.
EU Wants to Break Security Dependency on US and Buy More European Weapons
News 2 hours ago

EU Wants to Break Security Dependency on US and Buy More European Weapons

 Andrius Kubilius said, “450 million European Union citizens should not have to depend on 340 million Americans to defend ourselves."
Prabowo to Launch GovTech Super App, Requiring Every Family to Have a Bank Account
Tech 6 hours ago

Prabowo to Launch GovTech Super App, Requiring Every Family to Have a Bank Account

 “Based on our initial calculations, digitalization could save us Rp 100 trillion ($6 billion) in unnecessary spending,” Luhut said.
News Index

Most Popular

Breaking: IDX Halts Stock Trading After 5 Pct Drop in Benchmark Index
1
Breaking: IDX Halts Stock Trading After 5 Pct Drop in Benchmark Index
2
Jakarta Floods Submerge 29 Neighborhoods, Water Levels Reach 2.5 Meters
3
Analysts: JCI’s 5% Drop is A Warning Sign for Indonesia’s Economy
4
IDX Sinks to Lowest Since 2021 on Downgrades, Job Cuts
5
Sri Mulyani Reassures Investors on Prudent Budget Management as Stock Market Slumps
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED