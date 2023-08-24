Jasa Marga Reports Rp 1 Trillion Profit in First Half of 2023

Jakarta. State-owned toll operator Jasa Marga revealed on Thursday that its net profit surged by 56 percent to Rp 1.1 trillion ($72 million) in the first half of the year, compared to the Rp 734 billion achieved in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company's total revenue also experienced an uptick, rising to Rp 8.9 trillion from Rp 7.5 trillion, marking a year-on-year growth of 18 percent.

Jasa said in a filing that the toll road business continues to serve as the primary contributor to its total revenue, amounting to Rp 6.1 trillion.

The company's construction division saw revenue more than double, reaching Rp 1.94 trillion from Rp 886 billion.

Expanding its business portfolios, Jasa Marga has ventured into road maintenance, fuel stations, land leasing, and real estate, together generating revenue of Rp 848 billion, surpassing the Rp 576 billion recorded in the first half of 2022.

Jasa Marga is Indonesia's largest toll road operator, entrusted with the management of 1,736 kilometers of toll roads across the nation.

