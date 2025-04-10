JCI, Asian Markets Soar After Trump Pauses Tariffs

Associated Press
April 10, 2025 | 9:29 am
SHARE
A currency trader prepares to work near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader prepares to work near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Jakarta. Asian shares surged on Thursday, with Japan’s benchmark index jumping more than 2,000 points at the open, after President Donald Trump announced a pause on most of his tariffs. The rally mirrored a historic rebound on Wall Street the previous day.

Investors across the region reacted to Trump’s decision to temporarily ease trade tensions, especially those targeting key US allies. Analysts said the move helped calm fears of a deepening global recession triggered by the trade war.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index soared 8.2 percent in morning trading to 34,302.05. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 4.7 percent to 7,721.40, South Korea’s Kospi gained 4.9 percent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 2.8 percent to 20,821.48. China’s Shanghai Composite edged up 0.6 percent to 3,207.35, while Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index rose 4.3 percent.

“It’s a shift from fear to euphoria,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. “For most of Asia’s exporters, this is a major relief as recession concerns begin to unwind.”

Advertisement

The rally followed a massive bounce on Wall Street. The S&P 500 soared 9.5 percent -a gain that would be strong for a full year- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged nearly 3,000 points, or 7.9 percent. The Nasdaq composite leaped 12.2 percent, marking one of the index’s best days on record.

The recovery came after Trump posted on social media that he had authorized a 90-day pause on new tariffs, praising countries that had not retaliated against previous hikes. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the pause applied to most major US trading partners. However, Trump said tariffs on Chinese goods would rise to 125 percent, signaling continued tension with Beijing.

While the move boosted investor sentiment, analysts warned that the trade war is far from over. Markets remain vulnerable to renewed volatility, especially given the aggressive stance on China.

Still, Wednesday’s surge helped pull the S&P 500 out of near-bear market territory. The index had been nearly 19 percent below its recent peak but is now down 11.2 percent. The rebound also signaled renewed investor confidence that Trump would respond to financial market stress.

Wall Street was also buoyed by a smooth US Treasury auction, which calmed recent jitters about bond markets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which had climbed sharply earlier in the week, eased to 4.34 percent from a high of 4.50 percent, though it remains up from 4.01 percent last Friday.

Rising yields had stoked fears of tightening credit conditions, as higher Treasury yields push up rates on mortgages and other loans. Analysts attributed the increase partly to hedge funds and overseas investors selling Treasurys to raise cash amid market losses.

In commodities, U.S. crude oil fell 56 cents to $61.79 per barrel, while Brent crude lost 74 cents to $64.74. The U.S. dollar weakened to 146.83 yen from 147.38, while the euro rose to $1.0980 from $1.0954.

Tags:
#Stock
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

KPK Investigates Djoko Tjandra Over Alleged Meeting with Harun Masiku in KL
News 17 minutes ago

KPK Investigates Djoko Tjandra Over Alleged Meeting with Harun Masiku in KL

 KPK questions graft convict Djoko Tjandra over suspected meeting with fugitive politician Harun Masiku in Kuala Lumpur
Seven Killed in Minibus-Bus Collision in Gresik, East Java
News 41 minutes ago

Seven Killed in Minibus-Bus Collision in Gresik, East Java

 A van carrying seven people collides with a bus in Gresik, East Java. All passengers in the van are killed in the Thursday morning crash.
Floods and Droughts Are Two Sides of the Same Crisis, Wetlands Can Fix Both
Opinion 1 hours ago

Floods and Droughts Are Two Sides of the Same Crisis, Wetlands Can Fix Both

 Today, more than ever, we must rethink water governance.
Trump Pauses Most Tariffs for 90 Days, Hikes China Rate to 125%
Business 2 hours ago

Trump Pauses Most Tariffs for 90 Days, Hikes China Rate to 125%

 Trump pauses most tariffs for 90 days amid market turmoil but raises China’s import rate to 125%, narrowing trade fight to Beijing.
JCI, Asian Markets Soar After Trump Pauses Tariffs
Business 2 hours ago

JCI, Asian Markets Soar After Trump Pauses Tariffs

 Asian markets soar after Trump pauses most tariffs, mirroring Wall Street's historic rally and easing global recession fears
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesian Minister Says Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Defy Economic Logic
1
Indonesian Minister Says Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Defy Economic Logic
2
Yihong Novatex Workers Regret Participation in Strike that Causes Mass Layoffs
3
Indonesia Eyes Boost in US Energy, Agriculture Imports to Ease Tariffs
4
Unlike Vietnam, Indonesia Isn't Heavily Dependent on Exports to US: Airlangga
5
‘Indonesia Must Stand on Its Own Two Feet’: Prabowo on Trump Tariff
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED