JCI Drops 2% to 18-Month Low; IDX Chief Calls It "Time to Buy"

Faisal Maliki Baskoro, Monique Handa Shafira
February 11, 2025 | 3:34 pm
SHARE
Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) CEO Iman Rachman, addressing reporters at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Monique Handa Shafira)
Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) CEO Iman Rachman, addressing reporters at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Monique Handa Shafira)

Jakarta. The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell sharply by 2 percent to 6,513 on Tuesday, marking its lowest level in over 18 months. Blue-chip stocks tracked by the LQ45 index dropped 1.8 percent, while nearly all sectors closed in the red, led by infrastructure (-4 percent), energy (-2.7 percent), and transportation (-2.4 percent).

The market slump comes amid persistent global economic uncertainties and declining investor confidence in Indonesia’s investment climate, analysts said. Foreign investors have been pulling out, with a year-to-date foreign net sell position reaching nearly Rp 8 trillion. The rupiah remained flat at Rp 16,300/USD.

"Time to Buy," Says Indonesia Stock Exchange Chief

Despite the bearish sentiment, Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) CEO Iman Rachman urged investors to consider buying opportunities. "This is the right time to accumulate blue-chip stocks that have been oversold. We are talking about long-term investments, not short-term gains," Iman told reporters at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Iman acknowledged that factors driving the market downturn are beyond the bourse's control. “Index movements are influenced by multiple factors, many of which are external. We’ll continue to monitor developments,” he added.

Amid market turbulence, Bank Indonesia's Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) for January 2025 indicated sustained optimism, coming in at 127.2. The index was supported by strong readings in the Consumer Expectation Index (CEI) at 140.8, an improvement from December’s 139.5, according to Executive Director Ramdan Denny Prakoso.

“This reflects confidence in the strength of Indonesia’s economy,” Denny noted in a statement. 

Analysts at NH Korindo Sekuritas Indonesia maintained a "wait-and-see" stance, citing the lack of conducive market conditions for foreign investments and weak corporate governance. The ongoing FY24 earnings season may offer some relief if strong results surface, but broader market sentiment remains fragile.

“Investors should remain cautious and only consider buying on weakness once clearer positive catalysts emerge,” NHKSI Research advised in a note.

Global Factors Add to Market Volatility

Asian markets also struggled on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.87 percent, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.12 percent. Japan’s markets were closed for a public holiday, and South Korea’s KOSPI edged up 0.71 percent.

US futures also declined, with Dow Jones futures slipping 82 points (-0.18 percent), S&P 500 futures down 0.28 percent, and Nasdaq futures falling 0.36 percent. Gold prices surged to another record high of $2,930 per ounce as investors sought safe-haven assets amid tariff-related concerns.

Tags:
#Stock
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

JCI Drops 2% to 18-Month Low; IDX Chief Calls It
Business 34 minutes ago

JCI Drops 2% to 18-Month Low; IDX Chief Calls It "Time to Buy"

 Jakarta Composite Index falls 2% to 6,513, hitting an 18-month low. IDX Chief urges investors to buy blue-chip stocks
204 Students Get Tanoto Foundation’s TELADAN Scholarship This Year
Special Updates 1 hours ago

204 Students Get Tanoto Foundation’s TELADAN Scholarship This Year

 These Tanoto Scholars will also learn how to be a great leader through a series of leadership programs.
Bakti Barito Foundation, Kitabisa, and Happy Hearts Indonesia Celebrate the Rapid Reconstruction of Schools in Garut
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Bakti Barito Foundation, Kitabisa, and Happy Hearts Indonesia Celebrate the Rapid Reconstruction of Schools in Garut

 The newly rebuilt SDN 4 Barusari classroom, completed in just three months by Bakti Barito Foundation, Kitabisa, and Happy Hearts Indonesia.
Halving BMKG’s Budget Could Derail Food Self-Sufficiency, Expert Says
News 2 hours ago

Halving BMKG’s Budget Could Derail Food Self-Sufficiency, Expert Says

 BMKG can now only spend up to Rp 1.4 trillion this year following Prabowo's order on massive budget cuts across the government.
‘Why Visit Australia to Learn about Poverty Alleviation?’ Prabowo on Budget Cuts
News 2 hours ago

‘Why Visit Australia to Learn about Poverty Alleviation?’ Prabowo on Budget Cuts

 He said the current austerity efforts are aimed at eliminating non-essential expenditures that offer minimal benefit to the people.
News Index

Most Popular

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed at the Super Bowl?
1
Why Was Taylor Swift Booed at the Super Bowl?
2
Windstorm Damages Houses in Bali and East Java
3
Eight Die After Consuming Homemade Spirits in Cianjur
4
Government’s Efficiency Measures Could Hurt Tourism Industry: Association
5
Ex-Supreme Court Official Zarof Ricar Accused of Accepting Rp 915 Billion and 51 Kilograms of Gold from Case Brokerage
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED