Jokowi Breaks Ground for Airport, Hospitals in Nusantara

Penajam Paser Utara. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday inaugurated several projects in Indonesia's future state capital Nusantara, including a Rp 4.3 trillion ($ 269.6 million) international airport. The president is set to inaugurate a total of 10 projects worth Rp 12.5 trillion during his visit to East Kalimantan from November 1 to 3, 2023.

"Today, we are conducting the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Nusantara State Capital Airport with a target for full operation by December 2024," the president said.

Covering a vast area of 347 hectares and featuring a 3,000 x 45-meter runway, the airport will be capable of handling wide-body aircraft. Moreover, the airport will include a spacious 7,530-square-meter passenger terminal.

"This airport will enhance accessibility to the Nusantara area. Connectivity will improve, making it easily reachable from various locations," Jokowi said.

Nusantara is situated in North Penajam Paser Regency, approximately 50 kilometers south of Balikpapan, the biggest city in East Kalimantan province. The future capital city is slated for inauguration on August 17, 2024, coinciding with Indonesia's Independence Day.



The construction of the airport is one of 10 projects inaugurated by the president in Nusantara from November 1 to 3, 2023.

Jokowi also inaugurated two hospital projects, Hermina Nusantara Hospital and Mayapada International Hospital, Nusantara Intercultural School, State Elementary School 020 Sepaku, and the Pakuwon Superblock. Additionally, Jokowi will inaugurate the Orangutan Sanctuary Island, the Bank Indonesia office, the Social Security Agency (BPJS) building, and a hydropower plant.

According to the State Capital Nusantara Authority (OIKN), there are already projects worth Rp 23 trillion that have started construction in the area. Several projects are scheduled for groundbreaking until December 2023, with a total investment value reaching Rp 45 trillion.

Jokowi underscores the significance of prioritizing domestic investors.

"I convey to the IKN authority to prioritize domestic investors first. But if it reaches a deadlock and there are no more options, we will consider foreign investors," he said.

The construction of the Hermina Nusantara Hospital carries an investment value of Rp 650 billion, while Mayapada Hospital is valued at Rp 500 billion. In his address, the President called on these hospitals to not only serve VVIP patients but also BPJS patients.

"We will continue to build various supporting facilities so that more people are interested in living in Nusantara and making it a lively, modern, advanced, and environmentally friendly capital city," said Jokowi.

Separately, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) said that the construction of the toll road leading to Nusnatara has reached 55 percent. The toll road with three lanes on each side is targeted to be completed by June 2024. Once completed, the journey from Balikpapan to Nusantara will be significantly shorter, taking only about 45-50 minutes, compared to the current 2-hour journey.





