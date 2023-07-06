Thursday, July 6, 2023
Jokowi Proposes 4 Candidates for Key OJK Posts

Muhammad Ghafur Fadillah
July 6, 2023 | 5:24 pm
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) building in Jakarta.
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) building in Jakarta.

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has nominated four candidates to fill two key vacant positions at the Financial Services Authority (OJK) to the House of Representatives, a senior lawmaker said on Thursday.

The president's nominees are Hasan Fawzi, Erwin Haryono, Agusman, and Adi Budiarso.

The final selection process will take place during a hearing by the House Commission XI overseeing financial affairs on July 10, according to Said Abdullah, the chairman of the House Budget Committee.

Agusman and Adi will compete for the vacant position of executive chairman of OJK's supervisory board for financing, venture capital, and micro-financing services.

Meanwhile, Hasan and Erwin will vie for the position of executive chairman of OJK's supervisory board for financial sector innovation and digital and crypto asset.

These four candidates were chosen from a pool of 45 contenders who passed the preliminary selection stage. The last two candidates will also become OJK commissioners to serve until 2028.

Investor Daily
