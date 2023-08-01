Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Jokowi Seeks Chinese Investment in 5,000-Hectare Durian Plantation

Jayanty Nada Shofa
August 1, 2023 | 8:20 am
SHARE
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Chengdu on July 27, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Chengdu on July 27, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo recently told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to invest in Indonesia’s durian plantations as Beijing’s imports of the exotic fruit amounted to billions of dollars.

Jokowi made the offer over dinner during his Chengdu trip last week. Indonesia also already has several locations in mind for this durian project, according to Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

“Who would have thought that President Jokowi and Xi Jinping would talk about durian during dinner? Chinese imports of durians were worth $4 billion,” Luhut said at the Investor Daily Roundtable in Jakarta on Monday evening.

“So we can offer 5,000-hectare land. We can allocate 70 percent of the durian grown in the plantation in Indonesia to them [China], whereas we will get the remaining 30 percent. We also spoke of this durian potential to the Beijing Genomics Institute the next day,” Luhut said.

Advertisement

Indonesia is also aiming to capture up to 40 percent of Chinese durian imports.

“So if China imported $4 billion worth of durians and if we can get between 25 and 40 percent [of those imports], that is already a whopping $1.5 billion. This partnership also involves many micro, small and medium enterprises [MSMEs] as well as the smaller communities,” Luhut told B Universe reporters, shortly after the forum.

The Chinese advisory body Development Research Center of the State Council (DRC) wants to know more about this partnership, according to Luhut.

“We have just gotten some updates. The DRC just asked about this [partnership]. President [Jokowi] has instructed me to find out where [China] can grow durians and we have come up with several options. There is a region [available for durian plantation] close to North Sumatera. There is also Sulawesi, particularly Southeast Sulawesi, if I’m not mistaken,” Luhut said. 

Jokowi Seeks Chinese Investment in 5,000-Hectare Durian Plantation
Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (left), B Universe executive chairman Enggartiasto Lukita (center), senior economist Chatib Basri at the Investor Daily Round Table in Jakarta on July 31, 2023. (B1 Photo/David Gita Roza)

According to business news outlet Yicai, as reported by China Daily, Chinese durian imports stood at $4.02 billion or around 825,000 tons last year. This was twofold of the durians that the country shipped in back in 2014.

China is one of Indonesia’s top foreign investors in 2022. The foreign direct investment coming from China totaled $8.2 billion that year, ranking second after Singapore ($13.3 billion).

Read More:
Jokowi Wants Xi Jinping to Import More Indonesian Bird's Nests

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Military Police HQ Upholds KPK’s Naming of 2 Basarnas Officials as Graft Suspects
News 27 minutes ago

Military Police HQ Upholds KPK’s Naming of 2 Basarnas Officials as Graft Suspects

 This decision came after the KPK officially handed over the graft case against the two officers to the Military Police.
Jokowi Seeks Chinese Investment in 5,000-Hectare Durian Plantation
Business 4 hours ago

Jokowi Seeks Chinese Investment in 5,000-Hectare Durian Plantation

 Chinese durian imports stood at $4.02 billion or around 825,000 tons in volume last year.
Indonesia Mulls Shifting from EU to Australia for Dairy Imports
Business 10 hours ago

Indonesia Mulls Shifting from EU to Australia for Dairy Imports

 Indonesia is eyeing close neighbor Australia to replace EU's dairy products, according to Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.
KPK Investigation Chief Files Resignation After Basarnas Raid
News 18 hours ago

KPK Investigation Chief Files Resignation After Basarnas Raid

 According to anonymous sources, Asep Guntur resigned by text after military officers met with KPK to get some clarification.
Adira Finance (ADMF) Records Rp 818B Net Profit in H1-2023
Business 21 hours ago

Adira Finance (ADMF) Records Rp 818B Net Profit in H1-2023

 The company currently serves 1.8 million customers with loans amounting to around Rp 48 trillion a year.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Six Family Members Killed after Car Hit by Train
1
Six Family Members Killed after Car Hit by Train
2
KPK Hands Graft Case against Basarnas Officials to Military 
3
Ciliwung Canal Launched to Reduce Flood Risk in Jakarta
4
TikTok Says It Has No Plans to Launch 'Project S' in Indonesia
5
Capital Raising at IDX Totals $10 Billion in Past 7 Months
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED