Jokowi to Visit BYD Factory during China Trip

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo plans to visit the assembly plant of electric vehicle manufacturer BYD in Chengdu, China, during his official trip to the country later this week, a close aide said on Tuesday.

BYD has not formally invested in Indonesia but local distributor VKTR Teknologi Mobilitas recently announced a plan to import 30 BYD electric buses for land transportation operator TransJakarta.

"BYD has expressed interest in investing in Indonesia and on the 27th we will visit Chengdu during President Jokowi’s trip to China," Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said in Jakarta.

Luhut added that the government has prepared various incentives for EV investments in Indonesia to attract global manufacturers to set up assembly plants here.

Luhut said after visiting Chengdu, he plans to meet with Tesla boss Elon Musk in California early next month for EV investment talks.

