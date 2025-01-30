Kadin and CII Sign MoU for Strengthened Cooperation in Healthcare, Energy, and More

Hendro Dahlan Situmorang
January 30, 2025 | 11:25 am
Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Anindya Novyan Bakrie, along with Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Ajay Shriram, during the India-Indonesia CEOs Forum and India-Indonesia Business Roundtable on Saturday, January 25, 2025. (Handout)
Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Anindya Novyan Bakrie, along with Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Ajay Shriram, during the India-Indonesia CEOs Forum and India-Indonesia Business Roundtable on Saturday, January 25, 2025. (Handout)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for strategic cooperation in key economic sectors, including healthcare, food, agriculture, manufacturing, energy, and technology.

The MoU was signed by Anindya Bakrie, Chairman of Kadin, and Ajay Shriram, Chairman of CII, during the India-Indonesia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Forum in New Delhi on Saturday. The event featured two primary sessions: the India-Indonesia CEO Forum and the India-Indonesia Business Roundtable.

The meeting's main objective was to strengthen collaboration across these five key sectors. It was attended by India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, and the Secretary-General of Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Digital, Ismail.

Anindya Bakrie and Hashim S. Djojohadikusumo, Special Envoy of the President of Indonesia for Climate Change and Energy, led the Indonesian CEO delegation.

Anindya said both Indonesia and India have ambitious goals for the global economy, with India aiming to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030 and Indonesia targeting the 7th spot in the same year.

“We live in a smart era, where technology opens many opportunities. However, we also face geopolitical challenges and sustainability issues. A strategic collaboration between Indonesia and India is essential for the economic growth of both countries,” he said.

In technology, Indosat and AIon OS India Private Limited will collaborate on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital talent development. Indosat and Wadhwani Operating Foundation will also carry out digital talent development programs.

In healthcare, Mayapada Healthcare Group and Apollo Hospitals will cooperate in hospital operations and maintenance in Batam, digitalizing diagnostics, and upskilling medical staff.

In the satellite and security sector, Nodeflux (Indonesia) and XDXLink (India) will collaborate on the development of low Earth orbit satellites, AI for disaster mitigation, food security, and mine monitoring.

In pharmaceuticals and vaccines, Biotis (Indonesia) and Biological E (India) will conduct a technology transfer for vaccine production, including the Merah Putih Vaccine.

Hashim Djojohadikusumo focused on the importance of cooperation in the housing sector. The Indonesian government is building 3 million affordable housing units annually to target 30 million low-income families.

“We welcome the participation of Indian construction companies in this project,” said Hashim.

The forum also discussed strategies to enhance economic growth and strengthen bilateral ties. The outcomes of the meeting were reported to President Prabowo Subianto and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

