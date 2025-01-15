Kadin Leadership Dispute Ends with Anindya Bakrie’s Inauguration

Anindya Bakrie speaks at a seminar organized by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) in Jakarta, on Sept. 8, 2024. (Handout)
Anindya Bakrie speaks at a seminar organized by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) in Jakarta, on Sept. 8, 2024. (Handout)

Jakarta. Anindya Novyan Bakrie, elected as Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) during a congress on Sept. 14, is set to be officially inaugurated for the 2024-2029 term, ending a leadership dispute with rival Arsjad Rasjid.

The inauguration will take place on Thursday at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Mega Kuningan, Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto is expected to attend the ceremony, during which Arsjad will also be formally appointed as Chairman of the Advisory Board for the same term.

The leadership dispute began when Anindya was elected chairman during the September congress, creating tensions with Arsjad, who was elected Kadin chairman in 2021 with a term set to run until 2026. Anindya's supporters accused Arsjad of breaching Kadin's principle of impartiality after Arsjad assumed a role in leading Ganjar Pranowo’s presidential campaign, which ended in defeat during the February election.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia mediated the conflict, facilitating a meeting between the two on Sept. 27. During the meeting, both leaders agreed to collaborate in resolving the division within Kadin, paving the way for unity within the organization.

“I aim to bring together all Kadin Indonesia members to remain united, solid, and harmonious,” Anindya stated in September 2024.

Since his election, Anindya, widely known as Anin, has positioned Kadin Indonesia as an active government partner. He has led initiatives to respond to policies, provide recommendations, and support national programs, with a focus on strengthening Kadin's role in driving economic growth.

Kadin Leadership Dispute Ends with Anindya Bakrie's Inauguration
