Kadin to Hold National Meeting on November 29 to Settle Leadership Dispute

Monique Handa Shafira
November 12, 2024 | 4:38 pm
Arsjad Rasjid, Chairman of Kadin Indonesia elected in the 2021 national conference, meets with Anindya Bakrie, Chairman appointed in the extraordinary congress recently, in a discussion facilitated by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia in Jakarta, Friday, September 27, 2024. (Instagram @arsjadrasjid)
Jakarta. The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) will hold a national congress on Nov. 29 to elect a new chairman and resolve the leadership conflict between Arsjad Rasjid and Anindya Bakrie, which has divided the business lobby group.

Eka Sastra, the Vice Chairman for Organization Affairs at Kadin, said that the upcoming congress represents Kadin's commitment to maintaining unity and cohesion. He stressed that the collaboration between entrepreneurs and the government is crucial for Indonesia's economic growth.

“We have a target of 8 percent economic growth, which can only be achieved if there is unity between businesspeople, the government, and the people,” Eka said at a press conference in Menara Kadin, South Jakarta, on Tuesday.

He further explained that the congress will address key organizational issues, including the selection of the Advisory Council, Board of Trustees, and Board of Directors for Kadin Indonesia. The organizing committee for the Congress will be jointly established by both factions, with the event's time and location to be set according to government directives.

The leadership dispute first surfaced when Anindya Bakrie was elected chairman during an extraordinary congress on Sept. 14. This move ignited tensions between him and Arsjad Rasjid, who was elected Kadin chairman in 2021 and is set to serve until 2026.

Anindya's camp has accused Arsjad of breaching Kadin's principle of impartiality after Arsjad took on a prominent role in leading the presidential campaign of Ganjar Pranowo, who lost the February election.

On Sept. 27, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia facilitated a meeting between the two, during which Arsjad and Anindya agreed to work toward resolving the division within Kadin.

#Economy
