Klaten–Prambanan Toll Opens Wednesday with No Toll Fee

Kulonprogo. The Klaten-Prambanan segment of the long-awaited Solo-Yogyakarta Toll Road was officially inaugurated on Wednesday. The 7.85-kilometer stretch will be open free of charge for a temporary period.

President Director of Jasamarga Jogja Solo (JMJ), Rudy Hardiansyah, said the operation of this segment will significantly improve travel times for commuters to and from Yogyakarta and surrounding areas.

“In the future, the Klaten-Prambanan segment will be directly connected to the main Solo-Yogyakarta road. Motorists exiting at Prambanan will make transactions at the Prambanan Toll Gate, which will be operated by JMJ,” he said.

The construction of the Klaten-Prambanan segment was fully completed by the end of 2024 and passed the feasibility test in February 2025. The road received its Operational Feasibility Certificate from the Directorate General of Highways of the Public Works Ministry on June 17, followed by the official Operation Decree on June 30.

“Like other toll roads operating in Indonesia, the Klaten-Prambanan segment has met all technical, administrative, and operational system requirements, and is therefore ready for operation,” Rudy added.

To ensure road safety and user comfort, JMJ conducts routine inspections and road maintenance. The Minimum Service Standards assessments are also regularly carried out by regulators, namely the Toll Road Regulatory Agency and the Public Works Ministry, covering road conditions, safety, and the readiness of emergency response units.

Rudy also reminded the public to still prepare their electronic toll cards when using the segment, even though no toll fee will be charged initially. “The Klaten–Prambanan segment is currently integrated into the Trans-Java Toll Road network under a closed toll system,” he said.

Users entering from the Trans-Java Toll Gate and exiting at the Prambanan Toll Gate will only be charged the toll fee between Banyudono and Klaten Toll Gates. Meanwhile, those traveling from the Polanharjo Toll Gate to Prambanan will be charged from Polanharjo to the Klaten Toll Gates.

The Solo-Yogyakarta Toll Road spans a total length of 96.57 kilometers with a concession period of 40 years. This project is a vital part of the national infrastructure equalization initiative, supporting industrial, logistics, and tourism development across Java Island.

With the operation of the Klaten-Prambanan segment, the total operational length of the Solo-Yogyakarta Toll Road now reaches 80.8 kilometers.

JMJ advises road users to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, e-toll card balances are sufficient, and to always prioritize safety while driving.

