Korea Aerospace Industries to Train and Recruit Indonesian Workers

Government officials, diplomats, and business leaders pose for a photo after the signing of an agreement between Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd and PT Prima Duta Sejati in Jakarta, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Andrea Hosana)
Jakarta. Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI) has signed an agreement with Indonesian company Prima Duta Sejati to train and place Indonesian workers in the aerospace industry. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday at a ceremony in Jakarta, attended by government officials, diplomats, and industry leaders.

Among the notable attendees were Acting South Korean Ambassador to Indonesia Park Soo-Deok, Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Ministry's Secretary General Dwiyono, former Trade Minister and B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, and KAI's Director of International Cooperation Lee Young-Gi.

Boosting Indonesia’s Aerospace Workforce
The Indonesian government welcomed the partnership, saying that it aligns with national efforts to enhance the skills and competencies of Indonesian migrant workers.

“Under this agreement, skilled Indonesian workers will have the opportunity to work at KAI after completing the training program. We hope this collaboration facilitates knowledge transfer and supports the growth of Indonesia’s aerospace industry,” Dwiyono said after the signing ceremony.

Prima Duta Sejati Director Maxixe Mantofa described the agreement as an initial step toward integrating Indonesian workers into KAI’s operations. However, he noted that participation will be limited in the early phase.

“The program will begin with a small number of participants, but the quota may increase if Indonesian workers prove their capabilities,” Maxixe said.

The collaboration will train Indonesian workers in aircraft component manufacturing, with the first batch starting in May. KAI is also exploring a partnership with state-run aerospace company Dirgantara Indonesia to establish a training center in Indonesia.

According to KAI’s Director of International Cooperation Lee Young-Gi, the initiative is designed to engage Indonesian talent and aviation infrastructure, ensuring highly skilled workers while addressing manpower shortages among KAI’s subcontractors.

