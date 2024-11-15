Lawmaker Warns of $1 Billion Deficit in National Health Insurance Due to Inactive Members

Jakarta. Indonesia’s National Health Insurance program (JKN) is at risk of running a deficit of up to Rp 20 trillion ($1.2 billion), driven by the growing number of inactive members who fail to pay their monthly premiums, a senior lawmaker warned on Tuesday.

Deputy Chairman of the House Commission IX Yahya Zaini said the issue requires urgent attention from BPJS Kesehatan -- the state agency administering the JKN program -- before it severely impacts the system’s financial stability.

“As of March 2025, there were 56.8 million inactive members, up from 55.4 million in 2024. This is a serious problem that directly affects BPJS Kesehatan’s revenue,” Yahya said.

The JKN program provides universal health coverage in Indonesia, financed either through member contributions or full subsidies for low-income citizens.

Yahya explained that inactive members fall into two categories: those unwilling to pay and those financially unable to do so. He urged BPJS Kesehatan to adopt strategic measures to address both groups and curb the widening deficit.

“For those genuinely unable to pay, I propose their arrears be written off so they are no longer a burden on the system,” he suggested.

The warning echoes earlier remarks by Health Ministry Secretary-General Kunta Wibawa Dasa Nugraha, who also expressed concern over the rising number of inactive participants. He noted that this trend could strain the state budget and undermine the quality of care for active members.

Despite the challenges, the number of active JKN members has continued to grow -- from 197.87 million in late 2020 to 224.1 million as of April 2025.

According to official data, the total number of registered JKN participants stood at 279.98 million by April this year, covering 98.25 percent of Indonesia’s population.

