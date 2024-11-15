Lawmaker Warns of $1 Billion Deficit in National Health Insurance Due to Inactive Members

Ilham Oktafian
May 13, 2025 | 3:38 pm
SHARE
Ophthalmologists examine patients during a free eye care program at the Borobudur Temple area in Magelang, Central Java, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (Antara Photo/Anis Efizudin)
Ophthalmologists examine patients during a free eye care program at the Borobudur Temple area in Magelang, Central Java, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (Antara Photo/Anis Efizudin)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s National Health Insurance program (JKN) is at risk of running a deficit of up to Rp 20 trillion ($1.2 billion), driven by the growing number of inactive members who fail to pay their monthly premiums, a senior lawmaker warned on Tuesday.

Deputy Chairman of the House Commission IX Yahya Zaini said the issue requires urgent attention from BPJS Kesehatan -- the state agency administering the JKN program -- before it severely impacts the system’s financial stability.

“As of March 2025, there were 56.8 million inactive members, up from 55.4 million in 2024. This is a serious problem that directly affects BPJS Kesehatan’s revenue,” Yahya said.

The JKN program provides universal health coverage in Indonesia, financed either through member contributions or full subsidies for low-income citizens.

Advertisement
Read More:
Health Minister Says BPJS Premiums ‘Must Increase’ Amid Rp 9 Trillion Deficit

Yahya explained that inactive members fall into two categories: those unwilling to pay and those financially unable to do so. He urged BPJS Kesehatan to adopt strategic measures to address both groups and curb the widening deficit.

“For those genuinely unable to pay, I propose their arrears be written off so they are no longer a burden on the system,” he suggested.

The warning echoes earlier remarks by Health Ministry Secretary-General Kunta Wibawa Dasa Nugraha, who also expressed concern over the rising number of inactive participants. He noted that this trend could strain the state budget and undermine the quality of care for active members.

Read More:
Health Minister Says BPJS Has $3B in Cash Reserves

Despite the challenges, the number of active JKN members has continued to grow -- from 197.87 million in late 2020 to 224.1 million as of April 2025.

According to official data, the total number of registered JKN participants stood at 279.98 million by April this year, covering 98.25 percent of Indonesia’s population.

Tags:
#Health #Insurance
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Lawmaker Warns of $1 Billion Deficit in National Health Insurance Due to Inactive Members
Business 4 hours ago

Lawmaker Warns of $1 Billion Deficit in National Health Insurance Due to Inactive Members

 The total number of registered JKN participants stood at 279.98 million by April 2025, covering 98.25 percent of Indonesia’s population.
Health Minister Says BPJS Premiums ‘Must Increase’ Amid Rp 9 Trillion Deficit
News Feb 11, 2025 | 7:09 pm

Health Minister Says BPJS Premiums ‘Must Increase’ Amid Rp 9 Trillion Deficit

 BPJS Kesehatan Chairman Abdul Kadir revealed that the agency suffered a deficit of Rp 9.56 trillion ($583.5 million).
Health Minister Says BPJS Has $3B in Cash Reserves
News Nov 15, 2024 | 12:58 pm

Health Minister Says BPJS Has $3B in Cash Reserves

 Budi dismissed rumors that BPJS is facing a Rp 20 trillion deficit.

The Latest

China Seeks United Front With Latin America in Countering Trump's Trade War
Business 2 hours ago

China Seeks United Front With Latin America in Countering Trump's Trade War

 China has become a reliable trade and development partner for many, in contrast to the uncertainty and instability of Trump’s America.
Colonel Among 13 Dead in Accidental Explosion During Army Operation
News 2 hours ago

Colonel Among 13 Dead in Accidental Explosion During Army Operation

 Colonel Antonius Hermawan was the highest-ranking officer killed in the incident, which also claimed the lives of nine civilians.
Main Road Connecting Samarinda and Balikpapan Collapses After Heavy Flooding
News 3 hours ago

Main Road Connecting Samarinda and Balikpapan Collapses After Heavy Flooding

 The road was unable to withstand the strong floodwaters that had struck Samarinda since Monday.
Lawmaker Warns of $1 Billion Deficit in National Health Insurance Due to Inactive Members
Business 4 hours ago

Lawmaker Warns of $1 Billion Deficit in National Health Insurance Due to Inactive Members

 The total number of registered JKN participants stood at 279.98 million by April 2025, covering 98.25 percent of Indonesia’s population.
Chandra Karya's Furniture Auction Starts at Just Rp 1
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Chandra Karya's Furniture Auction Starts at Just Rp 1

 Furniture company Chandra Karya is hosting a massive auction starting at just Rp 1 this month.
News Index

Most Popular

Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground
1
Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground
2
Indonesia to Cultivate 300,000 Hectares of Sugar Palm to Power Bioethanol Push
3
Pertamina to Phase Out Fuel Imports from Singapore Following Government Order 
4
US Makes 'Substantial Progress' in China Tariff Talks, Scott Bessent Says
5
Indonesia Says Local Content Reforms Are Domestic-Driven, Not Response to US Tariffs
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED