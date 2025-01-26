Legislature and Court Building Projects in Nusantara to Open for Bidding

Nusantara, East Kalimantan. The government will soon open the bidding process for the construction of legislature and court buildings in Nusantara, Indonesia's future national capital, an official announced on Saturday.

The projects are part of a broader plan to ensure Nusantara is ready to function as the country’s political capital by August 2028, when President Prabowo Subianto is expected to officially move his office to the new city in East Kalimantan.

Danis Sumadilaga, head of the Nusantara Development Task Force, said that the bidding process is set to begin as early as next month.

The planned projects will encompass not only the legislature and court buildings but also supporting infrastructure and facilities, including public parks, roads, and residential areas for parliament members and court officials.

"We will begin constructing the legislature and court buildings this year, following the pre-determined architectural philosophy and schedule," Danis said in an interview in Nusantara.

“President Prabowo has instructed us to complete the infrastructure for the executive, legislative, and judiciary branches before August 2028, so Nusantara can fully serve as Indonesia’s political capital,” he added.

For the 2025 fiscal year, the government has allocated Rp 11.2 trillion ($691 million) for infrastructure development in Nusantara.

