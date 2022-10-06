Lippo Karawaci Optimistic About Rp 5.2 Trillion Pre-Sales Target

Jakarta. Lippo Karawaci (LKPR), one of Indonesia's biggest real estate and medical care companies by total asset and revenue, expressed confidence in achieving its pre-sales target of Rp 5.2 trillion, or around $341.2 million, this year.

In a statement on Thursday, the company reported that it had already recorded Rp 2.48 trillion in pre-sales as of the first semester of 2022. This marks a 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase from the same period last year,

Lippo Karawaci attributed this growth to the robust demand for the Cendana cluster, the launch of residential property in Lippo Cikarang, as well as industrial land plot sales.

The pre-sales growth is also in line with the growing demand from first-time home buyers. Lippo Karawaci revealed that first-time home buyers accounted for 64.3 percent of its total pre-sales in this first semester of 2022.

“We are pleased with our achievement so far. We also would like to reaffirm our target of achieving Rp 5.2 trillion this year. We will remain committed to providing quality housing to meet the strong demand from first-time homeowners, even when we diversify our product’s offerings and prices,” John Riady, the chief executive officer at Lippo Karawaci, was quoted in the statement.

To achieve the Rp 5.2 trillion target, Lippo Karawaci will relaunch its residential property for first homeowners. The company will launch premium residential and shophouse units and mid-rise apartments to expand its market penetration. Lippo Karawaci also plans to drive the demand for ready-for-occupancy high-rise units, according to John.