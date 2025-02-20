Lucky Air Launches Direct Flights Between Kunming and Manado

Erfan Maruf
February 20, 2025 | 11:59 am
SHARE
Sam Ratulangi Airport in Manado, North Sulawesi. (Beritasatu.com/Ifan Ahmad)
Sam Ratulangi Airport in Manado, North Sulawesi. (Beritasatu.com/Ifan Ahmad)

Jakarta. Lucky Air has officially launched a direct flight route connecting Kunming Changshui International Airport in China with Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado. The service, which began on Tuesday, operates three times a week, strengthening air connectivity between the two cities.

Agustinus Hartono, Director of Air Transportation at the Directorate General of Air Transportation, said the flights will run on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays using the Airbus A23N aircraft.

"The inaugural flight from Kunming to Manado and back was conducted by Lucky Air on Tuesday, Feb. 18," Agustinus said on Thursday.

The flight arrives in Manado at 9:30 p.m. local time and departs for Kunming at 10:45 p.m. The first flight carried 152 passengers from Kunming, while three passengers departed from Manado.

Advertisement

The new route adds to the growing number of direct international connections between China and Manado, supporting tourism and business opportunities in North Sulawesi.

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Bali Police Name Eight Finns Beach Security Guards as Suspects in Brawl Case
News 2 hours ago

Bali Police Name Eight Finns Beach Security Guards as Suspects in Brawl Case

 Bali Police have named eight security guards from Finns Beach as suspects in a brawl involving Australian national.
Government Aims for 100 Million Participants in Free Health Checkups by 2025
News 2 hours ago

Government Aims for 100 Million Participants in Free Health Checkups by 2025

 The Health Ministry is ramping up outreach efforts to encourage public participation and overcome fears surrounding medical checkups.
Don’t Label Young Indonesians Unpatriotic for Wanting to Work Abroad, Lawmaker Says
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Don’t Label Young Indonesians Unpatriotic for Wanting to Work Abroad, Lawmaker Says

 Charles Honoris, Urges the Government to Respond Wisely to the #KaburAjaDulu Hashtag Trend on Social Media
What You Need to Know About Indonesia’s Revised Mining Law
Business 6 hours ago

What You Need to Know About Indonesia’s Revised Mining Law

 Indonesia has revised Law No. 4 of 2009 on Mineral and Coal Mining (UU Minerba). Here's what you need to know.
Lucky Air Launches Direct Flights Between Kunming and Manado
Business 7 hours ago

Lucky Air Launches Direct Flights Between Kunming and Manado

 Lucky Air has launched direct flights between Kunming and Manado, operating three times a week.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
1
Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
2
Indonesia to Develop Its Very Own DeepSeek, Luhut Says
3
Malaysian Gets Last-Minute Stay of Execution in Singapore
4
Death of South Korean Star Kim Sae-ron Sparks Calls for Change in Celebrity Treatment
5
Luhut Reassures Public on Danantara as Calls to Withdraw Funds from State Banks Rise
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED