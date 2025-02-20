Lucky Air Launches Direct Flights Between Kunming and Manado

Jakarta. Lucky Air has officially launched a direct flight route connecting Kunming Changshui International Airport in China with Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado. The service, which began on Tuesday, operates three times a week, strengthening air connectivity between the two cities.

Agustinus Hartono, Director of Air Transportation at the Directorate General of Air Transportation, said the flights will run on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays using the Airbus A23N aircraft.

"The inaugural flight from Kunming to Manado and back was conducted by Lucky Air on Tuesday, Feb. 18," Agustinus said on Thursday.

The flight arrives in Manado at 9:30 p.m. local time and departs for Kunming at 10:45 p.m. The first flight carried 152 passengers from Kunming, while three passengers departed from Manado.

The new route adds to the growing number of direct international connections between China and Manado, supporting tourism and business opportunities in North Sulawesi.

