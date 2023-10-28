Saturday, October 28, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Made-in-Indonesia Wound Treatment Gel Makes Way to S. Korea

Jayanty Nada Shofa
October 27, 2023 | 7:14 pm
SHARE
Menarini sees off its first consignment of wound treatment gel Dermatix to South Korea from its Cikarang plant on Oct. 26, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)
Menarini sees off its first consignment of wound treatment gel Dermatix to South Korea from its Cikarang plant on Oct. 26, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. Italian biopharmaceutical giant Menarini saw off Thursday the first consignment of its wound treatment gel produced in its manufacturing hub in Cikarang, West Java, to South Korea.

The first batch of delivery saw Menarini sending as many as 90,000 units of their made-in-Indonesia Dermatix gel to South Korea. The company plans to ship out a total of 300,000 units of Dermatix to Seoul by the end of the year. The shipments are expected to take place in 48 batches. The company, however, did not disclose the value of the exports. 

According to Menarini Indria Laboratories president director Idham Hamzah, the company aims to upscale its exports over the next few years. Data shows that exports only accounted for 2 percent of what the company sold in 2022, with the rest going into the domestic or Indonesian market. However, Menarini intends to boost the export volume to 32 percent by 2025. China and Vietnam are also some of the markets that Menarini plans on expanding its exports to.

During a recent press conference, Idham admitted that the 32-percent-export-volume target was an “ambitious plan”. He named the regulatory approvals and raw ingredients import as the challenges that the company faced toward that 2025 goal.

Advertisement

“We have to comply with the national drug monitoring agencies’ standards in the respective countries. … We are also importing half of our raw ingredients. We are looking for ways to be less dependent on imported goods so we become more resilient,” Idham told reporters in Cikarang on Thursday.

Government data shows Indonesia-South Korea’s trade rose from $18.4 billion in 2021 to $24.5 billion the following year. Indonesian exports to South Korea in 2022 amounted to $12.8 billion.

Both countries also have the Indonesia-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IK-CEPA) which came into force earlier this year. This trade pact eliminates 11,267 or 95.5 percent of South Korean tariff posts.

Menarini Indria Laboratories is a joint venture between Menarini Asia-Pacific --the regional branch of the Italian company-- and PT Indria.

Read More: French, British Investors in Talks with Indonesia on Nickel Smelter

Tags:
#Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

BNI’s Green Bond Helps Bank Cuts Emission
Special Updates 3 hours ago

BNI’s Green Bond Helps Bank Cuts Emission

 State-owned bank BNI recently revealed that it had issued green bonds worth over Rp 5 trillion (approximately $314.6 million).
Ruling Party PDI-P Confirms Gibran's Departure 
News 3 hours ago

Ruling Party PDI-P Confirms Gibran's Departure 

 Gibran, aged 36, was nominated as the running mate by the Golkar Party, a member of the Prabowo coalition.
Bakrie & Brothers Records Rp 3 Trillion in Net Revenue in 3rd Quarter of 2023
Business 3 hours ago

Bakrie & Brothers Records Rp 3 Trillion in Net Revenue in 3rd Quarter of 2023

 During the same quarter, Bakrie achieved an operating profit of Rp 228.33 billion, marking a significant increase of nearly 159% y-o-y.
Digital Economy Key to Boost Indonesia’s Competitiveness: Gov’t
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Digital Economy Key to Boost Indonesia’s Competitiveness: Gov’t

 According to Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga, the digital economy calls for collaboration with the private sector.
Generous House Purchase Incentive Won’t Harm State Revenue, Official Says
Business 4 hours ago

Generous House Purchase Incentive Won’t Harm State Revenue, Official Says

 This incentive is necessary to counteract the slowdown in the real estate sector, as consumers tend to postpone their purchases. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

French, British Investors in Talks with Indonesia on Nickel Smelter
1
French, British Investors in Talks with Indonesia on Nickel Smelter
2
Gov’t Mulls Giving Incentives to Electric Car Producers
3
Researcher Predicts Smooth Transfer of Power in 2024
4
South Korean National Arrested in Connection with Immigration Official's Death
5
US Strikes Iran-Linked Sites in Syria in Retaliation For Attacks on US Troops
Opini Title
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED