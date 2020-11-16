Mandalika MotoGP Generates $209m Turnover for W. Nusa Tenggara Economy: Pertamina

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing racer Miguel Oliveira speeds up his motorbike during the MotoGP race of the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia at Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on Sunday. (Antara Photo/Andika Wahyu)

Jakarta. Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, the country's first MotoGP race in 25 years, was expected to generate about Rp 3 trillion, or more than $209 million, in economic turnover for West Nusa Tenggara province, according to the race's main sponsor, the state-owned energy company Pertamina.

"We see the race having an impact on a regional and national level. The events before the race alone generated around Rp 500 billion here," Nicke Widyawati, Pertamina's president director, said on Sunday.

"During and after the race, it is estimated to increase six times," Nicke said.

The Grand Prix started on March 18, with a series of training runs and Moto3 and Moto2 races, culminating in the MotoGP race on Sunday.

Nicke said the event created a demand for food and accommodation for 11,000 workers for the races. Also, flights and hotels were fully booked to cater to more than 100,000 fans coming from around the country and abroad to watch the races live at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in Lombok.

"Everything has been rejuvenated in the past three months. There are 1,300 new micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises specialized in culinary established in Lombok. Let alone another kind of MSMEs," Nicke said.

Nicke said the Mandalika MotoGP event is proof that Indonesia can recover quickly by accelerating the post-pandemic. "Mandalika is also known throughout the world, the racer who posted the nature and beauty of Mandalika. That is extraordinary," he said.

On the other hand, Nicke said Pertamina is proud of its involvement as a sponsor for constructing this circuit. "That's why it's called Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit," said Nicke.

Indonesia spent Rp 1.2 trillion for constructing the 4.3-kilometer Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit. It is equal to the cost of building ten kilometers of toll road in Indonesia.

The circuit is part of the government-backed push to develop the tourism industry in one of the least developed provinces in Indonesia. West Nusa Tenggara's per capita income was Rp 17 million last year, only higher than its neighbor's East Nusa Tenggara's Rp-13-million and Maluku's Rp-16.8-million per capita incomes. In comparison, Indonesia's per capita income was Rp 40.8 million.