Friday, July 21, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Mandiri Services Concludes IPO of Sharia-Compliant Shares

Thresa Sandra Desfika
July 21, 2023 | 6:11 pm
SHARE
In this undated photo, three workers of coal-hauling company Mandiri Herindo Adiperkasa inspect heavy-duty trucks. (Photo courtesy of Mandiri Services)
In this undated photo, three workers of coal-hauling company Mandiri Herindo Adiperkasa inspect heavy-duty trucks. (Photo courtesy of Mandiri Services)

Jakarta. Mandiri Herindo Adiperkasa, also known as Mandiri Services (MAHA), has successfully completed its four-day initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, expecting to raise Rp 491.58 billion in fresh capital.

During the IPO, Mandiri Services issued 4.17 billion shares at a price of Rp 118 per share. The distribution of equity will take place on Monday, and the company is set to be officially listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange the following day.

Trimegah Sekuritas acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has classified Mandiri Services' stock as Sharia-compliant shares based on the company's application letter and supporting documents.

Advertisement

Mandiri Services, which operates in Kalimantan Island, plans to allocate 60 percent of the IPO proceeds to acquire new trucks, while the remaining 40 percent will be invested in new equipment to enhance productivity.

Among its pre-IPO shareholders are Edika Agung Mandiri (holding a 46 percent stake), Yenny Hamidah Koean (10 percent), Eka Rosita Kasih (10 percent), Diah Asriningpuri Sugianto (10 percent), Arief Sugianto (10 percent), Handy Glivirgo (5 percent), Muhammad Akbar (5 percent), and Herman Kusnanto Kasih Tjia (4 percent).

The company was founded by Eddy Sugianto, who is ranked 32nd in Forbes' list of the 50 richest individuals in Indonesia.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Tony Blair, Erick Thohir Discuss Roadmap for SOE Mergers
News 3 hours ago

Tony Blair, Erick Thohir Discuss Roadmap for SOE Mergers

 The government is currently preparing a 2024-2034 roadmap that is expected to slash the number of SOEs to just 30 entities.
Indonesia Gears Up for FIBA Basketball World Cup
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia Gears Up for FIBA Basketball World Cup

 Indonesia will host group-stage matches that include reigning champion Spain.
Mandiri Services Concludes IPO of Sharia-Compliant Shares
Business 5 hours ago

Mandiri Services Concludes IPO of Sharia-Compliant Shares

 The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has classified Mandiri Services' stock as Sharia-compliant shares.
Indonesia Records Rp 678.7t Investment in First Half of 2023
Business 7 hours ago

Indonesia Records Rp 678.7t Investment in First Half of 2023

 Indonesia has achieved 48.5 percent of its 2023 investment target, according to Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.
Nusantara Leaders Honored, Aim for Investmet, Equitable Development
Special Updates 7 hours ago

Nusantara Leaders Honored, Aim for Investmet, Equitable Development

 Indonesia's ambitious plan to establish a new capital city has made waves for the remarkable individuals leading the charge.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Seeks to Join OECD
1
Indonesia Seeks to Join OECD
2
Halal Restaurant Destroys All Bowls after Influencer Eats Pork Crackers
3
Police Uncover Illegal Kidney Trade Syndicate, Arrest 12 Suspects
4
China's Xinyi to Invest $11b in Quartz Sand Industry in Batam
5
Businessman Detained for Allegedly Stealing Nickel Ores from Antam Mines
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED