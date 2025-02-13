Manpower Minister to Launch Career-Ready Program for School Graduates

Stefani Wijaya
February 13, 2025 | 11:52 pm
SHARE
Manpower Minister Yassierli speaks to B-Universe at his office in Jakarta, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Joanito De Saojoao)
Manpower Minister Yassierli speaks to B-Universe at his office in Jakarta, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Manpower Minister Yassierli announced on Thursday that his office is drafting a school-to-work transition program aimed at equipping high school and university graduates with the skills needed to enter the workforce.

According to the latest data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS), Indonesia’s unemployment rate stood at 4.91 percent in August 2024, reflecting 7.47 million unemployed individuals. Although the rate has declined from previous years, youth unemployment remains a concern, particularly among fresh graduates who lack job-ready skills.

The program will provide soft skills training and industry-specific skills to help recent graduates identify suitable career paths, Yassierli said in an exclusive interview with B-Universe Media Holdings.

"We will launch a pilot project to help recent graduates prepare for employment. The program may run for six months," the minister said after hosting a meeting with B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita and the media group’s chief editors at his office in Jakarta.

Advertisement

However, he did not specify a timeline for the program’s implementation.

Manpower Minister to Launch Career-Ready Program for School Graduates
Manpower Minister Yassierli, right, receives a visit by B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita at his office in Jakarta, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Joanito De Saojoao)

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and workforce demands, as many recent graduates struggle to secure jobs despite job availability in various industries, Yassierli explained.

It seeks to reduce graduate unemployment and align education outcomes with labor market needs, ensuring young job seekers have the necessary competencies to secure meaningful employment.

His meeting with the B-Universe team also touched on challenges faced by the media industry and other sectors, with discussions backed by data and analyses presented by his guests.

"The insights shared by Mr. Enggartiasto during the meeting align with the data at the Manpower Ministry," Yassierli noted.

Tags:
#Education #Industry
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Trump’s Call With Putin Ends US Efforts to Isolate Russia
News 38 minutes ago

Trump’s Call With Putin Ends US Efforts to Isolate Russia

 The broad agenda was exactly what Putin has long wanted -- Russia and the US sitting down to talk about global issues watched by the rest.
Gov’t Offers Free Land to Foreign Countries for Embassies in Nusantara Before 2028
Business 2 hours ago

Gov’t Offers Free Land to Foreign Countries for Embassies in Nusantara Before 2028

 The offer was made by Basuki Hadimuljono, head of the Nusantara Authority, during a gathering with envoys and foreign guests.
Manpower Minister to Launch Career-Ready Program for School Graduates
Business 3 hours ago

Manpower Minister to Launch Career-Ready Program for School Graduates

 The program will provide soft skills training and industry-specific skills to help recent graduates identify suitable career paths.
KPK Awaits Prabowo’s Report on Electric Car Gifted by Erdogan
News 3 hours ago

KPK Awaits Prabowo’s Report on Electric Car Gifted by Erdogan

 Under Indonesian law, state officials must report valuable gifts received in connection with their positions to the KPK within 30 days.
260 People Including Indonesians Rescued from Virtual Slavery in Myanmar's Online Scam Centers
News 4 hours ago

260 People Including Indonesians Rescued from Virtual Slavery in Myanmar's Online Scam Centers

 The Thai army announced it is coordinating an effort to repatriate some 260 people believed to have been victims of human trafficking.
News Index

Most Popular

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Inks Deal to Build Drone Factory in Indonesia
1
Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Inks Deal to Build Drone Factory in Indonesia
2
Indonesia’s Plan to Stop Rice Import Won’t Last Long, Vietnam Says
3
Coal Exporters Brace for New Pricing Rule as Indonesia Moves to Enforce HBA
4
Over 4,200 Indonesians Marked for Deportation from the US
5
Turkiye’s Erdogan Wants A ‘Balanced’ $10 Billion Trade with Indonesia
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED