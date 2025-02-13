Manpower Minister to Launch Career-Ready Program for School Graduates

Jakarta. Manpower Minister Yassierli announced on Thursday that his office is drafting a school-to-work transition program aimed at equipping high school and university graduates with the skills needed to enter the workforce.

According to the latest data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS), Indonesia’s unemployment rate stood at 4.91 percent in August 2024, reflecting 7.47 million unemployed individuals. Although the rate has declined from previous years, youth unemployment remains a concern, particularly among fresh graduates who lack job-ready skills.

The program will provide soft skills training and industry-specific skills to help recent graduates identify suitable career paths, Yassierli said in an exclusive interview with B-Universe Media Holdings.

"We will launch a pilot project to help recent graduates prepare for employment. The program may run for six months," the minister said after hosting a meeting with B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita and the media group’s chief editors at his office in Jakarta.

However, he did not specify a timeline for the program’s implementation.

Manpower Minister Yassierli, right, receives a visit by B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita at his office in Jakarta, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Joanito De Saojoao)

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and workforce demands, as many recent graduates struggle to secure jobs despite job availability in various industries, Yassierli explained.

It seeks to reduce graduate unemployment and align education outcomes with labor market needs, ensuring young job seekers have the necessary competencies to secure meaningful employment.

His meeting with the B-Universe team also touched on challenges faced by the media industry and other sectors, with discussions backed by data and analyses presented by his guests.

"The insights shared by Mr. Enggartiasto during the meeting align with the data at the Manpower Ministry," Yassierli noted.

