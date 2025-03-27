Manpower Minister to Meet Gojek, Grab Over Low Eid Bonus Payout

Jakarta. Manpower Minister Yassierli plans to meet with ride-hailing companies, including Gojek and Grab, following protests from online motorcycle taxi drivers (ojol) over what they deem an insufficient Eid bonus.

The ministry has received reports that some drivers were granted only Rp 50,000 ($3) in holiday bonuses, which they argue is too low. Yassierli confirmed that the government is reviewing the matter and intends to hold discussions with platform operators.

“We’ve received several reports on this issue. I had planned a meeting with the management, but due to my agenda at the Palace, we will reschedule,” Yassierli told reporters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Thursday.

He explained that the government’s circular on Eid bonuses categorizes payments based on drivers' performance.

“Some drivers received Rp 900,000, while others got less. The challenge is how these companies determine bonus eligibility and amounts—that’s what we need to clarify,” he said.

While he did not specify a date for the meeting, Yassierli hopes it will take place before Eid.

Last week, President Prabowo Subianto urged ride-hailing firms to reconsider their Eid bonuses after reports that some companies plan to allocate only Rp 1 million per driver.

“This is just an appeal—not mandatory. But if the president makes an appeal, well, it is an appeal. Business owners must understand that if they continue making profits, they should also take care of their workers,” he added.

Ride-hailing drivers typically do not receive Eid bonuses because they are classified as partners rather than employees and do not earn a fixed monthly salary. The Eid bonus, or THR, is traditionally equivalent to one month’s salary. However, following protests from drivers, the Manpower Ministry issued a regulation requiring ride-hailing firms to provide Eid bonuses of at least 20 percent of a driver’s average monthly income over the past 12 months for top-performing drivers. Other drivers should still receive bonuses based on the company’s financial capacity, with payments due at least seven days before Eid.

Ride-hailing firms have responded differently to the policy. Gojek launched a special cash incentive program called “Tali Asih Hari Raya” for eligible drivers, while Grab Indonesia announced a performance-based bonus system. Maxim Indonesia, however, declined to provide bonuses, arguing that its drivers are independent partners rather than employees.

GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, Indonesia’s largest ride-hailing firm, reported a net loss of Rp 3.1 trillion in 2024, a significant improvement from its Rp 87.3 trillion loss in 2023.

