Manpower Ministry Calls on Police to Crack Down on Factory Raids and Vandalism

Salman Mardira
February 13, 2025 | 6:17 pm
The port of Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) against the backdrop of an integrated industrial area with 54 factories. (Photo courtesy of IMIP).
The port of Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) against the backdrop of an integrated industrial area with 54 factories. (Photo courtesy of IMIP).

Jakarta. The Manpower Ministry is set to file a police complaint against members of certain groups accused of raiding and vandalizing factories while urging workers to go on strike.

Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer Gerungan said on Thursday that such acts of thuggery not only disrupt productivity but also threaten investment in Indonesia.

"We can no longer tolerate this. We will coordinate with the National Police to address the issue. This matter requires our collective attention," Immanuel said in Jakarta.

There have been multiple reports of labor unions and other groups storming factories, often arriving on motorcycles, and forcing on-duty workers to join strikes.

"I will meet with the National Police chief to discuss this issue, and I trust the police will take the necessary actions to protect factories in industrial zones," Immanuel said, though he did not cite any specific incidents.

"Anyone who disrupts employment and job creation is an enemy of progress," he added.

Earlier, the Industrial Area Association (HKI) raised concerns over the escalating cases of industrial extortion and forced protests, which have created an unsafe environment for businesses.

HKI Chairman Sanny Iskandar noted that despite multiple complaints filed with law enforcement agencies, perpetrators have largely avoided legal consequences.

The issue has reportedly affected major industrial hubs across Bekasi, Karawang, and even Batam Island, posing a significant threat to business operations in these regions.

