Mass Layoffs Help Two Major Footwear Factories Stay Afloat in Tangerang

Wawan Kurniawan
March 8, 2025 | 9:02 am
SHARE
Workers leave a Victory Chingluh footwear factory in Tangerang Regency, Banten, during shift rotation on Friday, March 7, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Wawan Kurniawan)
Workers leave a Victory Chingluh footwear factory in Tangerang Regency, Banten, during shift rotation on Friday, March 7, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Wawan Kurniawan)

Tangerang. Two major footwear factories in Tangerang, Banten, which supply global sportswear brands like Nike and Adidas, have been forced to lay off thousands of workers as they struggle to survive amid sharply declining orders, a government official confirmed on Friday.

Victory Chingluh, located in Cikupa District, has cut around 2,000 jobs since January, according to Desyanti, head of industrial dispute settlement at the Tangerang Regency Manpower Department.

The company is part of Taiwan’s Ching Luh Group, which operates footwear manufacturing plants in China, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

"The company cited an oversized workforce and declining orders as reasons for the layoffs," Desyanti said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Adis Dimension Footwear eliminated 1,500 jobs last year as part of an aggressive cost-cutting strategy.

"Last year’s mass layoffs were driven by soaring operational costs and plummeting market demand. However, Adis Dimension Footwear has said that there are no immediate plans for further layoffs this year," Desyanti added.

Adis Dimension has been Nike’s exclusive manufacturing partner for the past three decades, operating on a 25-hectare factory site in Balaraja District, Tangerang.

In response to the challenges facing labor-intensive industries, the Indonesian government has announced a Rp 20 trillion ($1.3 billion) credit facility to help businesses stay afloat.

The credit program is available to industries such as textiles, garments, footwear, furniture, food and beverages, and toys. To qualify, companies must employ at least 50 workers.

Tags:
#Industry
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

South Carolina Man Executed by Firing Squad Is First US Prisoner Killed This Way in 15 Years
News 3 hours ago

South Carolina Man Executed by Firing Squad Is First US Prisoner Killed This Way in 15 Years

 The shots, which sounded like they were fired at the same time, made a loud, jarring bang that caused witnesses to flinch.
Mass Layoffs Help Two Major Footwear Factories Stay Afloat in Tangerang
Business 4 hours ago

Mass Layoffs Help Two Major Footwear Factories Stay Afloat in Tangerang

 Victory Chingluh, located in Cikupa District, has cut around 2,000 jobs since January.
Indonesian Team Departs for All England Tournament as Putri Seeks Exciting Debut
News 5 hours ago

Indonesian Team Departs for All England Tournament as Putri Seeks Exciting Debut

 The Indonesian squad will be without Anthony Ginting, who reached an all-Indonesian final against Jonatan Christie last year.
Hasto Kristiyanto’s Corruption Trial Set for Next Week
News 6 hours ago

Hasto Kristiyanto’s Corruption Trial Set for Next Week

 Hasto’s defense team initially opposed the court filing, arguing that his pre-trial motion challenging the charges is still ongoing.
House Secretary-General Indra Iskandar Named Corruption Suspect
News 7 hours ago

House Secretary-General Indra Iskandar Named Corruption Suspect

 KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto said seven people have been implicated in the scandal, though none have been detained so far.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Says It Can Stand on Its Own Without USAID Donations
1
Indonesia Says It Can Stand on Its Own Without USAID Donations
2
Prabowo Gathers Indonesian Tycoons for Talks on Danantara
3
Former Trade Minister Tom Lembong Indicted in $35 Million Sugar Import Case
4
Indonesia Talks Trump's Immigration Crackdown with US as One Citizen Gets Deported
5
Ahmad Dhani Proposes Football Naturalization Through Arranged Marriages
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED