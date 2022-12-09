Mattel Indonesia to Double Production after Opening New Plant

Cikarang. Mattel Indonesia, the local unit of global toy company Mattel Inc., is set to increase the production of Barbie dolls to at least 3 million units per week after the opening of a new molding center in the West Java town of Cikarang on Thursday.

The company produced 85 million Barbie dolls last year or roughly 1.6 million units per week.

Advertisement

“With the new investment, production capacity will reach 3 million dolls per week,” Mattel Indonesia Vice President and General Manager Mattel Roy Tandean said in Cikarang.

Production rate is seasonal with the peak arriving in April-May and September-October every year, Roy said.

The company said on its website that the expansion will also increase production capacity for Hot Wheels diecast cars and is expected to create approximately 2,500 new jobs in Indonesia in addition to the nearly 9,000 employees working in Indonesian plants during peak season.

On average, the dolls that Mattel makes in Indonesia are comprised of an estimated 70 percent local content.

Mattel Indonesia produces more Barbie dolls than any other plant in the world, and Mattel’s local production currently represents more than 35 percent of Indonesia’s total global toy exports, the company said.

Reni Yanita, the director general of the small and medium industry at the Industry Ministry, expressed appreciation for Mattel's contribution to Indonesia’s export performance.

“It goes in harmony with the Industry Ministry’s strategic plan to propel labor-intensive and export-oriented domestic industries,” Reni said during the ceremony to inaugurate Mattel’s new facility in Cikarang.