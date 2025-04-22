McKinsey Says US Tariff Might Not Hit Indonesia Hard, But Companies Must Act Fast

Jayanty Nada Shofa
May 2, 2025 | 3:56 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto attends an agricultural event in Banyuasin, South Sumatra, on April 23, 2025. (Antara Photo/Nova Wahyudi)
President Prabowo Subianto attends an agricultural event in Banyuasin, South Sumatra, on April 23, 2025. (Antara Photo/Nova Wahyudi)

Jakarta. Consulting firm McKinsey recently said that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs might not deal a direct fatal blow to the Indonesian economy, but Jakarta needed to act fast if it wished to seize the opportunities that might arise from the trade reconfiguration.

Trump is planning to slap steep tariffs on nearly all of the US’ trading partners, Indonesia included. Trump intends to impose 32 percent import tax on Indonesian goods -- a plan that is now on hold until early July. Trump also added fuel to the fire by exempting China from this pause, and raising the tariffs to 145 percent. An initial baseline 10 percent tariff is already in place.

Amid this tariff fiasco, Indonesia still intends to unlock a high-income status by its centennial in 2045. But a McKinsey report wrote that Indonesia would need to push its gross domestic product (GDP) growth from an average 4.9 percent to a compound growth rate of 5.4 percent over the next decades. In a recent news conference, McKinsey spoke to reporters on the tariff’s impact on the economy, citing that Indonesia luckily did not depend much on the American market.

“Indonesia’s direct trade exposure with the US is relatively less compared to other ASEAN economies, standing at 2-3 percent of the GDP. Vietnam’s [exposure] is between 20 to 30 percent of their GDP, while Malaysia’s is around 10-15 percent,” Jeongmin Seong, a partner at Shanghai’s McKinsey Global Institute, told reporters in Jakarta.

Advertisement

“So the [tariffs’] direct impact is relatively less [for Indonesia].”

McKinsey Says US Tariff Might Not Hit Indonesia Hard, But Companies Must Act Fast
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Even so, Indonesia still needs to watch out for its indirect impact. The import tax hikes could push certain economies into a recession, triggering a downturn in global demand, according to Jeongmin. Even so, Trump’s tariff blitz is bound to speed up the shifts in global trade -- something that was already taking place before the tariff uncertainty kicked in. 

Between 2017 and 2024, the world witnessed a 7 percent decline in the so-called geopolitical distance of trade, according to a McKinsey report. Countries favor trading with more geopolitically aligned partners. The same document indicates that the US reorients its trade of manufactured goods from China to ASEAN and Mexico. China is also transforming into an upstream supplier of intermediate inputs of ASEAN, which will eventually produce finished goods for the global market and the US. Jeongmin said that Indonesia fell somewhere in the middle, meaning it is on the opposite end of the geopolitical spectrum. While this should give the resource-rich Indonesia flexibility in global trade, but this does not automatically mean money for Jakarta.

“When countries and companies diversify, they tend to look at who the next best supplier is. If you are not on the radar of the global value chain and trade network, you don’t necessarily benefit [from this situation]. Companies in Indonesia need to be quite aggressive to be part of the global value chain and turn this into an opportunity,” Jeongmin said.

Tags:
#Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

McKinsey Says US Tariff Might Not Hit Indonesia Hard, But Companies Must Act Fast
Business 5 hours ago

McKinsey Says US Tariff Might Not Hit Indonesia Hard, But Companies Must Act Fast

 Indonesian firms need to be aggressive to become part of the global supply chain to seize the opportunities that emerge from the trade war.
Indonesia Needs A Clear Strategy to Navigate US-China Trade War
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 7:10 pm

Indonesia Needs A Clear Strategy to Navigate US-China Trade War

 Indonesia needs a well-calculated strategy amid the heightening trade war between US and China, an economist says.
Mari Elka Calls for Export Diversification Amid Looming US Tariffs
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 4:39 pm

Mari Elka Calls for Export Diversification Amid Looming US Tariffs

 Mari Elka warns Indonesia must boost domestic resilience and expand global markets to cushion the impact of looming US tariffs.
China Shrugs Off Threat of US Tariffs to Economy, Says It has Tools to Protect Jobs
Business Apr 28, 2025 | 4:04 pm

China Shrugs Off Threat of US Tariffs to Economy, Says It has Tools to Protect Jobs

 The trade war between the world’s two largest economies has the potential to bring on a recession in the US.
Time for Indonesia to Get Rid of Ageism in Hiring
News Apr 28, 2025 | 3:26 pm

Time for Indonesia to Get Rid of Ageism in Hiring

 Getting rid of age discrimination becomes more necessary to cushion the layoffs that Trump's tariffs might bring, analyst says.
Trade War Has US Airlines Trimming Flights and Withdrawing Financial Guidance
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 3:37 am

Trade War Has US Airlines Trimming Flights and Withdrawing Financial Guidance

 Delta Air Lines pulled its January prediction that the company was on track for the best financial year in its history.
China Dismisses Claims of Ongoing Tariff Talks with US as Groundless
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 3:23 am

China Dismisses Claims of Ongoing Tariff Talks with US as Groundless

 “Any claims about the progress of China-US trade negotiations are as groundless as trying to catch the wind," a spokesman said.
SBY Urges Prabowo to Prepare for Economic Shock from US Tariffs
Business Apr 23, 2025 | 10:21 am

SBY Urges Prabowo to Prepare for Economic Shock from US Tariffs

 SBY warns US tariffs under Trump will impact Indonesia’s economy, urges strategic response, unity, and diplomacy to manage fallout.
US Treasury Secretary Expects De-Escalation in Trade War with China
Business Apr 23, 2025 | 9:36 am

US Treasury Secretary Expects De-Escalation in Trade War with China

 Trump said that the final tariff rate with China would come down “substantially” from the current 145 percent.
Abusing Tariffs Will Seriously Undermine Trade, China Tells Indonesia
Business Apr 22, 2025 | 10:16 am

Abusing Tariffs Will Seriously Undermine Trade, China Tells Indonesia

 China tells Indonesia that it should oppose any kind of trade protectionism as US launches tariffs on the world's economies.

The Latest

Jakarta Police Arrest Two in $1.1 Million International Crypto Fraud Scheme
News 8 minutes ago

Jakarta Police Arrest Two in $1.1 Million International Crypto Fraud Scheme

 Jakarta Police arrest two in cross-border crypto scam involving fake digital assets, causing losses of Rp 18.3B. Interpol joins probe.
Foreign Tourist Arrivals in Indonesia Drop in March 2025
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Foreign Tourist Arrivals in Indonesia Drop in March 2025

 Foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia fell 5.63% in March 2025, Spending and hotel occupancy also declined.
Bali Blackout: Power Failure Linked to Undersea Cable Fault Brings Island to a Halt
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Bali Blackout: Power Failure Linked to Undersea Cable Fault Brings Island to a Halt

 Bali faces widespread disruption as a power blackout hits the island due to a faulty undersea cable.
PTPP Provides Lunch Packages for Students on National Education Day
Special Updates 3 hours ago

PTPP Provides Lunch Packages for Students on National Education Day

 Over 670 lunch packages went to students and teachers at SDN Pekayon 10 Pagi and SDN Tengah 06 Pagi.
KB Kookmin Bank Helps Indonesian Children Get Heart Disease Surgery
Special Updates 3 hours ago

KB Kookmin Bank Helps Indonesian Children Get Heart Disease Surgery

 KB Kookmin Bank, the controlling shareholder of KB Bank, recently announced that it had helped six Indonesian kids undergo heart surgery.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Blackout: Power Failure Linked to Undersea Cable Fault Brings Island to a Halt
1
Bali Blackout: Power Failure Linked to Undersea Cable Fault Brings Island to a Halt
2
Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling
3
Blackout Hits Tourist Haven Bali
4
Foreigners Running Unlicensed Villas Undercut Bali's Hospitality Sector: PHRI
5
Indonesian Palm Oil Sector Books $916 Million Investment to Move Up Value Chain
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED