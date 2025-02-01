Medco Energi to Send 600 MW of Clean Power to Singapore

Alfida Rizky Febrianna
June 27, 2025 | 5:31 pm
Medco Energi CEO Hilmi Panigoro speaks to reporters after the inauguration of the Blawan Ijen geothermal plant in East Java, Friday, June 27, 2025. (B-Universe/Alfida Febrianna)
Jakarta. Indonesian energy firm Medco Energi Internasional plans to export low-carbon electricity to Singapore under a government-approved plan, CEO Hilmi Panigoro said.

The project will be carried out through a solar power plant on Pulau Bulan, an uninhabited island near Batam in the Riau Islands, Hilmi told reporters after the inauguration of the Blawan Ijen geothermal plant in East Java.

“We’ve prepared the Pulau Bulan project for a long time. It will export power to Singapore,” Hilmi said on Friday.

The solar plant will have a planned capacity of 600 megawatts, with electricity transmitted via an undersea cable to Singapore.

“With the undersea cable between Pulau Bulan and Singapore, it means the Asian Grid will be connected to Indonesia,” Hilmi said.

Indonesia to Export Clean Electricity to Singapore Under Landmark Green Energy Deal

He added that the project has received support from both governments. Earlier this week, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam signed a partnership agreement that includes cooperation on green energy.

“Hopefully, under this framework, the power export to Singapore will proceed,” Hilmi said.

On October 25, 2021, Medco stated that it would develop the solar power export project in partnership with a consortium comprising PacificLight Power Pte Ltd (PLP) and Gallant Venture Ltd, part of the Salim Group, after receiving in-principle approval for electricity imports from Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA).

The initiative aligns with Singapore’s Green Plan 2030, which aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its power mix.

