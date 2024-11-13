Merdeka Battery Materials Boss Devin Antonio Ridwan Resigns

Rama Sukarta
November 13, 2024 | 10:39 am
Merdeka Battery Materials (MBMA) president director Devin Antonio Ridwan speaks during a press conference on March 30, 2023. (B1 File Photo)
Jakarta. Merdeka Battery Materials (IDX: MBMA) recently announced that its president-director Devin Antonio Ridwan had resigned.

Andrew Phillip Starkey has also left his role as company’s director. MBMA’s management had received their resignation letters on Monday. 

MBMA’s corporate secretary Deny Greviartana Wijaya said that their resignation would not have a huge impact on the company’s operations. It will also have little effect on MBMA’s finances, legal aspects, and the business sustainability.

The company is also planning to hold a shareholders’ meeting to follow-up on Devin and Andrew’s resignations.

MBMA, however, did not go into details as to why the two directors decided to step down.

MBMA debuted at the Indonesia Stock Exchange last April. The company’s stock prices had dropped 18.84 percent over the past year.

MBMA is the nickel unit of the mining giant Merdeka Copper Gold.

