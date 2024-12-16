Middle-Class Businesses Overlooked, HIPMI Warns on Entrepreneurship Day

Addin Anugrah Siwi
June 11, 2025 | 11:30 am
SHARE
HIPMI Chairman Akbar Himawan Buchari delivers the keynote speech at the National Entrepreneurship Day event at SMESCO Building, South Jakarta, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Addin Anugrah Siwi)
HIPMI Chairman Akbar Himawan Buchari delivers the keynote speech at the National Entrepreneurship Day event at SMESCO Building, South Jakarta, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Addin Anugrah Siwi)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s Young Entrepreneurs Association (HIPMI) has called on the government to boost support for the country’s middle-class business owners, warning that current policies focus too heavily on small-scale enterprises.

HIPMI Chairman Akbar Himawan Buchari made the remarks during a speech commemorating National Entrepreneurship Day at the SMESCO building in South Jakarta on Tuesday. He said Indonesia’s entrepreneurship ecosystem lacks balance, with middle-tier entrepreneurs often overlooked in favor of micro and small businesses.

“Government policies have long favored small enterprises, as seen with the development of microcredit programs like KUR,” Buchari said. “But we are neglecting our middle-class entrepreneurs, who also need support to grow and share in the prosperity.”

Buchari stressed the importance of building a more inclusive entrepreneurial environment that nurtures businesses of all sizes. He said that while Indonesia’s entrepreneurship ratio has reached 3.8 percent, the growth has been uneven, especially in the middle segment.

Advertisement

Citing data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS), Buchari said that only 17 percent of Indonesia’s entrepreneurs fall into the middle-class category, far below countries like China and the United States, where middle-tier entrepreneurs make up 55–60 percent of the total.

“This gap must become a national concern,” Buchari said.

Read More: Prabowo’s $1.5 Billion Economic Stimuli: Are They Good Enough?

Entrepreneurship Ratio
Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Maman Abdurrahman outlined efforts to increase the national entrepreneurship ratio from 3.1 percent to 3.2 percent in 2025. The ministry aims to achieve this through accelerated training, mentorship, and market access programs.

“We are currently accelerating efforts to lift the ratio from around 3.1 percent to 3.2 percent,” Maman said. 

To reach this goal, the Ministry is working with other government agencies, including the Manpower Ministry, to optimize vocational training centers as hubs for entrepreneurship development. A long-term objective is to boost the national entrepreneurship ratio to 3.6 percent by 2029.

Buchari reiterated that middle-class entrepreneurs must be part of this vision, stressing their potential as drivers of national growth and job creation. He urged the government to adopt a more balanced approach in crafting economic policy.

The National Entrepreneurship Day celebration served as a collaborative platform between the government and HIPMI, bringing together micro, small, and young entrepreneurs. The government also announced that June 10 will be commemorated annually as National Entrepreneurship Day.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Middle-Class Businesses Overlooked, HIPMI Warns on Entrepreneurship Day
Business 2 hours ago

Middle-Class Businesses Overlooked, HIPMI Warns on Entrepreneurship Day

 HIPMI urges gov’t to support Indonesia’s middle-class entrepreneurs, citing imbalance in policy focus and untapped growth potential.
Gov't Cancels 50% Electricity Discount, Redirects Funds to Wage Subsidy Program
News Jun 2, 2025 | 6:08 pm

Gov't Cancels 50% Electricity Discount, Redirects Funds to Wage Subsidy Program

 Indonesia cancels planned 50% electricity discount due to budget delays, shifting funds to wage subsidies for workers earning under Rp 3.5M.
Government Earmarks Rp 20 Trillion to Rescue Labor-Intensive Industries
Business Mar 20, 2025 | 12:09 am

Government Earmarks Rp 20 Trillion to Rescue Labor-Intensive Industries

 The textile industry alone employs over four million people and generates more than $2 billion in exports annually.
Sri Mulyani Announces Rp 265T Economic Stimulus to Offset VAT Hike Impact
Business Jan 1, 2025 | 3:55 am

Sri Mulyani Announces Rp 265T Economic Stimulus to Offset VAT Hike Impact

 Wage subsidies, first introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be reintroduced in the stimulus package.
Breakdown of 15 Economic Policy Stimuli for Public Welfare in 2025
Special Updates Dec 19, 2024 | 9:38 am

Breakdown of 15 Economic Policy Stimuli for Public Welfare in 2025

 These incentives include tax exemptions and reductions for various businesses, which will be implemented in early 2025
Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase
Business Dec 16, 2024 | 6:26 pm

Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase

 The Indonesian government has unveiled a series of economic stimulus packages totaling Rp 827 trillion ($51.65 billion) for 2025

The Latest

AI Can't Be Trusted Blindly, Deputy Minister Stella Warns
Tech 2 hours ago

AI Can't Be Trusted Blindly, Deputy Minister Stella Warns

 Deputy Minister Stella Christie said critical thinking and evaluation should be key components of AI literacy.
Middle-Class Businesses Overlooked, HIPMI Warns on Entrepreneurship Day
Business 2 hours ago

Middle-Class Businesses Overlooked, HIPMI Warns on Entrepreneurship Day

 HIPMI urges gov’t to support Indonesia’s middle-class entrepreneurs, citing imbalance in policy focus and untapped growth potential.
Trade Truce Back on Track as US-China Reach Preliminary Deal
News 3 hours ago

Trade Truce Back on Track as US-China Reach Preliminary Deal

 The US and China agreed on a framework to revive trade talks, aiming to resolve disputes with 60 days left in their Geneva truce.
KPK Hosts Online Auction Featuring Luxury Bags, Cars, and Real Estate
News 3 hours ago

KPK Hosts Online Auction Featuring Luxury Bags, Cars, and Real Estate

 The KPK will auction 81 seized assets online, including iPhones, luxury bags, cars, and property, starting June 11 at 10 a.m.
Indonesia Routed 6-0 by Japan but Still March On
News 14 hours ago

Indonesia Routed 6-0 by Japan but Still March On

 Coach Patrick Kluivert’s experimental lineup failed to withstand Japan’s high tempo and tactical precision.
News Index

Most Popular

World Cup 2026: Indonesia Takes on Japan as AFC Faces Neutrality Scrutiny
1
World Cup 2026: Indonesia Takes on Japan as AFC Faces Neutrality Scrutiny
2
Indonesia Ignores Its Middle Class in Latest Economic Stimuli: Analyst
3
Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet
4
Three Nickel Mining Firms Accused of Environmental Damage in Raja Ampat
5
Indonesia Nears FIFA Top 100 After Defeating China in World Cup Qualifier
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED