Thursday, November 30, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

MIND ID Soon to Hold Majority Stake in Vale Indonesia

Thresa Sandra Desfika
November 29, 2023 | 7:15 pm
SHARE
President Joko Widodo, second left, and Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto, left, witness the signing of the divestment commitment agreement by executives of MIND ID, Vale Base Metal, Sumitomo Metal Mining, and Vale Indonesia in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (Photo courtesy of MIND ID)
President Joko Widodo, second left, and Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto, left, witness the signing of the divestment commitment agreement by executives of MIND ID, Vale Base Metal, Sumitomo Metal Mining, and Vale Indonesia in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (Photo courtesy of MIND ID)

Jakarta. Vale Indonesia (INCO) will accelerate the divestment process by releasing an additional 14 percent stake to the state-run mining holding company MIND ID, by "proportionally reducing" stakes in two other major shareholders, the nickel miner revealed on Wednesday.

The decision follows the signing of a divestment commitment agreement by shareholders and the parent company, Vale Canada Limited, in San Francisco on November 17, witnessed by President Joko Widodo.

Presently, Vale Indonesia's shareholders include Vale Canada Limited (43.79 percent), Sumitomo Metal Mining (15.03 percent), MIND ID (20 percent), and public stakeholders.

"The divestment will lead to proportional reductions in stakes held by Vale Canada Limited and Sumitomo," Vale Indonesia's Vice President Director, Adriansyah Chaniago, said in a news conference in Jakarta.

Advertisement

He refrained from divulging specific details regarding the quantity of shares to be transferred to MIND ID. However, he confirmed that MIND ID's stake would ultimately reach 34 percent, securing the majority position.

"We are pleased that the trio of Vale, MIND ID, and Sumitomo will continue to become our major shareholders because they are committed to supporting our sustainable mining practices," he said.

Director of Vale Indonesia, Bernardus Irmanto, said the divestment process aims for a swift conclusion. However, he declined to disclose the agreed price, saying that such discussions were outside his authority.

"We have several stages left, including ongoing due diligence. The pricing negotiations will be conducted among shareholders," Bernardus said.

From a management perspective, Bernardus noted that the divestment marks a milestone for the company in securing contract extensions and new concessions for mining activities from the Indonesian government.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

China Presents Vague Mideast Peace Plan as US Promotes Its Own Role
News 6 hours ago

China Presents Vague Mideast Peace Plan as US Promotes Its Own Role

 The Chinese foreign minister said Israel has long established an independent state and the Jews are no longer without a home.
Jokowi Explains Why He Traveled a Lot
News 9 hours ago

Jokowi Explains Why He Traveled a Lot

 Jokowi recounted visiting Saudi Arabia twice within two weeks for bilateral discussions and convening with the OIC.
Palestine Thanks Jokowi Government for Support During Gaza Conflicts
News 12 hours ago

Palestine Thanks Jokowi Government for Support During Gaza Conflicts

 Deputy Ambassador Ahmed Metani said Indonesia has defended the Palestinian cause in many global forums.
MIND ID Soon to Hold Majority Stake in Vale Indonesia
Business 14 hours ago

MIND ID Soon to Hold Majority Stake in Vale Indonesia

 The decision follows the signing of a divestment commitment agreement witnessed by President Joko Widodo in San Fransisco.
Prabowo’s Free School Lunch Strategy Follows India’s Example
News 16 hours ago

Prabowo’s Free School Lunch Strategy Follows India’s Example

 If elected as president, Prabowo promises to provide free school lunches and milk in an effort to lower Indonesia's stunting rate.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Wants to Wrap Up Trade Pact Talks with EU Before Elections
1
Indonesia Wants to Wrap Up Trade Pact Talks with EU Before Elections
2
Indonesia Calls for Palestine’s Full UN Membership
3
Maruli Simanjuntak, Son-in-Law of Minister Luhut, Becomes New Army Chief
4
Jokowi Fires Back at Anies’ Criticism on Capital Nusantara Project
5
Poland to Start Exporting Apples to Indonesia Next Year
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED