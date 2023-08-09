Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Minerals and Coal Contribute Rp 111 Trillion to State Revenue

Rangga Prakoso
August 9, 2023 | 4:24 pm
SHARE
Workers unload coal from a barge at Tanjung Priok Port, North Jakarta, on Feb. 3, 2022. (Antara photo/M Risyal Hidayat)
Workers unload coal from a barge at Tanjung Priok Port, North Jakarta, on Feb. 3, 2022. (Antara photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

Jakarta. The state revenue generated from mineral and coal mining has surged to Rp 111.65 trillion ($7.3 billion) year-to-date, surpassing the full-year target by an impressive 130.98 percent, according to data released by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

Despite the steady global decline in coal prices since the beginning of the year, coal continues to be a significant contributor to the mining sector. Export prices for coal have maintained their position above $100 per ton.

Indonesia's coal production has reached a total of 369.17 million tons in the first seven months of the year, accounting for 53.16 percent of the projected annual production volume.

In the initial half of the year, the country exported 249 million tons of coal, while domestic sales stood at 97.17 million tons.

Advertisement

The government determines the benchmark price for coal by amalgamating the realized prices from the previous month and the two months before that, with a ratio of 70:30, according to Agung Pribadi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

The benchmark coal price for August is still in the process of being formulated, he added.

For the month of July, the benchmark coal price varied based on the gross calorific value (GCV) of the materials. It was set at $191.6 per ton for coal with a GCV of 6,322 kcal per kilogram, $109.27 per ton for coal with a GCV of 5,200 kcal per kilogram, and $75.20 per ton for coal with a GCV of 4,200 kcal per kilogram.

Tags:
#Commodity
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Minerals and Coal Contribute Rp 111 Trillion to State Revenue
Business 2 hours ago

Minerals and Coal Contribute Rp 111 Trillion to State Revenue

 Indonesia's coal production has reached a total of 369.17 million tons in the first seven months of the year.
New Capital Nusantara is World's Largest Project: Jokowi
News 3 hours ago

New Capital Nusantara is World's Largest Project: Jokowi

 According to Jokowi, Nusantara has 34,000 hectares of land available for purchase.
India Seems Unlikely to Return to RCEP Due to China
Business 6 hours ago

India Seems Unlikely to Return to RCEP Due to China

 Original negotiating member India fears that it still cannot compete with an influx of Chinese imports if it joins the RCEP.
Someone in Florida Wins $1.58 Billion Jackpot
Lifestyle 6 hours ago

Someone in Florida Wins $1.58 Billion Jackpot

 The $1.58 billion payout would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years.
Ex-Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi Interrogated by Prosecutors over Illegal CPO Exports
News 6 hours ago

Ex-Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi Interrogated by Prosecutors over Illegal CPO Exports

 The AGO initiated a new phase of investigation by naming three companies as "corporate suspects".
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers
1
Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers
2
Timor Leste to “Ideally” Become Full ASEAN Member in 2025: President
3
Indonesia’s Economic Growth Exceeds 5% for 7th Consecutive Quarter
4
OECD Sec-Gen to Visit Jakarta as Indonesia Seeks Membership
5
ASEAN Turns 56 as Myanmar's Violent Conflicts Still Linger
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED