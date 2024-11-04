Minimum Wage Regulations Under Review as Job Creation Law Revised by Constitutional Court

Fito Akhmad Erlangga
November 4, 2024 | 10:11 pm
SHARE
Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas holds a press conference on the revision of the Job Creation Law at the Presidential Palace on November 4, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Fito Akhmad Erlangga)
Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas holds a press conference on the revision of the Job Creation Law at the Presidential Palace on November 4, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Fito Akhmad Erlangga)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has directed his cabinet to implement the Constitutional Court's ruling that annulled 21 articles of the Job Creation Law, stressing the need for regulations on the minimum wage by Nov. 26.

After a cabinet meeting on Monday, Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas confirmed that all ministers present agreed to execute the court's decision. He highlighted the urgent requirement to establish wage regulations immediately, with the Ministry of Manpower responsible for determining the UMP.

"The UMP must be set in all provinces by Nov. 26," he said, noting that while this is a priority, other matters related to the ruling have a two-year timeline for new labor legislation.

Manpower Minister Yassierli announced a deadline of Nov. 7 for formulating wage regulation rules under the Job Creation Law. He emphasized the government's commitment to respecting the court's decision and incorporating its aspects into new regulations.

Advertisement

Yassierli has urged governors to finalize the provincial minimum wage (UMP) by Nov. 21, with district and city minimum wage adjustments to follow by Nov. 30. Labor unions are advocating for a 10 percent wage increase in 2025, but challenges persist in standardizing wage hikes across regions.

Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) Chairwoman Shinta Kamdani pointed out that each region has its own wage-setting formula, making nationwide standardization impractical. Under Government Regulation No. 51 of 2023, minimum wage increases will be calculated based on inflation, economic growth, and an index coefficient.

Bob Azam, Apindo's Employment Division Chairman, expressed concerns that the court's ruling could lead to regulatory uncertainty, negatively impacting the investment climate. He emphasized that regulatory stability is crucial for businesses and investors planning for the long term.

Bob warned that without certainty, Indonesia risks losing its attractiveness as an investment destination, potentially slowing new capital inflows and affecting existing investments. He noted that the ruling will require businesses to reassess their conditions and future planning, particularly regarding operational costs, which could hinder competitiveness in a recovering economy.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining momentum in attracting strategic manufacturing and labor-intensive industries. With neighboring ASEAN countries like Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam successfully drawing multinational investments, strengthening Indonesia's investment climate is increasingly urgent.

In addition to revising articles related to the minimum wage, the Constitutional Court addressed other contentious provisions on foreign workers and working days:

  • Article 42, paragraph 4, of Article 81, point 4 of Law No. 6/2023: The provision allowing foreign workers to be employed only in specific job relationships for a limited time has been ruled inconsistent with the 1945 Constitution unless it emphasizes prioritizing Indonesian labor.

  • Article 57, paragraph 1, of Article 81, point 13 of Law No. 6/2023: This article requiring fixed-term contracts to be in writing and in Indonesian has been deemed unconstitutional unless interpreted accordingly.

  • Article 79, paragraph 2, letter b, of Article 81, point 25 of Law No. 6/2023: The requirement for one day of weekly rest for six working days has been ruled unconstitutional unless it allows for two days of rest for five working days.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesian Nickel Has Better Chance of Entering US Market if Harris Wins
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesian Nickel Has Better Chance of Entering US Market if Harris Wins

 A Harris government might only grant entry for Indonesian nickel and its processed goods if they meet green standards, expert says.
Harris and Trump's Final Push Brings Them to Same Patch of Pennsylvania
News 3 hours ago

Harris and Trump's Final Push Brings Them to Same Patch of Pennsylvania

 Heading into Monday, Harris has mostly stopped mentioning Trump by name, calling him instead “the other guy.”
Angela Wilkinson Calls for a Shift in Energy Transition Narrative 
News 4 hours ago

Angela Wilkinson Calls for a Shift in Energy Transition Narrative 

 "We need to get away from the supply-centric conversation and start to engage energy users in a conversation."
Prabowo Has Private Talks with SBY in Cikeas
News 5 hours ago

Prabowo Has Private Talks with SBY in Cikeas

 Prabowo arrived at SBY's home at around 7 p.m., and left Cikeas about an hour later.
Indonesia to Import 1 Million Tons of Rice Later This Year
News 6 hours ago

Indonesia to Import 1 Million Tons of Rice Later This Year

 The rice is not a new order, but is part of the 3.6 million tons of rice that the government has been wanting to import this year.
News Index

Most Popular

Simon Aloysius Mantiri Appointed as Pertamina’s New Boss
1
Simon Aloysius Mantiri Appointed as Pertamina’s New Boss
2
Yudha Arfandi Sentenced to 20 Years for Death of Dante, Son of Actress Tamara Tyasmara and DJ Angger Dimas
3
Indonesian Lawmaker Calls Apple’s Tax Holiday Demand “Absurd,” Supports iPhone 16 Ban
4
Volcanic Eruption Burns Houses in Flores, Killing At Least 9 People
5
Police Say 11 Communication Ministry Officials Have Been Charged with Online Gambling
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED