Mining Pause in Paradise: Indonesia Moves to Protect Raja Ampat Ecosystem

Prisma Ardianto
June 6, 2025 | 10:27 pm
Tourists walk along a wooden bridge at a coastal resort in Raja Ampat Regency, Southwest Papua, Nov. 26, 2021. (JG Photo/Heru Andriyanto)
Tourists walk along a wooden bridge at a coastal resort in Raja Ampat Regency, Southwest Papua, Nov. 26, 2021. (JG Photo/Heru Andriyanto)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s Forestry Ministry has announced a moratorium on the issuance of new forest area utilization permits for mining operations in the ecologically rich Raja Ampat region, Southwest Papua province.

The decision comes in response to growing public outcry over environmental damage linked to nickel mining in the marine tourism hotspot, according to Ade Triaji Kusumah, Director General of Forestry Planning at the ministry.

"In response to concerns over potential environmental degradation in high conservation value areas like Raja Ampat, Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni has ordered a temporary suspension on the issuance of new Forest Area Utilization Approvals (PPKH) for mining," Ade said.

Nickel Institute Pushes ESG Compliance as Indonesia Rises in Global Supply Chains
To date, two such permits have been issued in Raja Ampat -- in 2020 and 2022 -- for mining activities, he added.

The ministry noted that Raja Ampat is home to one of the world's most biodiverse ecosystems and holds significant cultural value.

“We will continue to strengthen coordination with relevant institutions, local governments, and civil society to ensure that any development in Raja Ampat is sustainable and does not jeopardize environmental preservation,” Ade said.

The announcement follows an earlier move by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, who officially suspended the mining permit of Gag Nikel, a subsidiary of state-owned mining firm Aneka Tambang (Antam), on Gag Island in Raja Ampat. Gag Nikel is the only company currently holding a mining license in the region.

Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns

Environmental group Greenpeace Indonesia has warned of the detrimental impact of nickel mining on both ecosystems and local communities in Raja Ampat, citing deforestation, water and air pollution, and the destruction of marine habitats.

The organization has urged the government and nickel industry players to halt mining operations across the country, citing the environmental and social toll they impose on affected communities.

