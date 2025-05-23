Minister Bahlil: Energy Sector to Create 6.2M Jobs by 2030

Alfi Dinilhaq
June 3, 2025 | 5:35 pm
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia speaks during the Energy and Mineral Forum hosted by B-Universe Media Holdings in Jakarta, Monday, May 26, 2025. (David Gita Roza)
Jakarta. Indonesia has the potential to create approximately 6.2 million direct jobs by 2030 across three key energy-related sectors: electricity, minerals and coal, and the electric vehicle ecosystem, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Human Capital Summit in Jakarta, Bahlil said the projected employment figure only covers direct jobs, excluding indirect employment that may arise as the energy ministry ramps up activity in those sectors.

“We will need around 6.2 million workers by 2030, and that’s just direct employment,” he said.

According to Bahlil, the energy and mineral resources (ESDM) sector currently encompasses 3,764 job types. Of these, 487 are newly emerging roles tied to the country's energy transition agenda.

He said about 58 percent of jobs in the electricity, renewable energy, and energy conservation sub-sectors are classified as "green jobs" roles that support environmentally sustainable practices.

“This reflects our government’s strong commitment to making renewable energy the backbone of our national energy transition,” Bahlil added.

In the oil and gas (upstream and downstream) and geological, mineral, and coal mining sectors, around 24 percent of jobs are green-focused, involving low-emission technologies and sustainable mining practices.

The breakdown of job types across the ministry includes 2,646 roles in electricity and renewables, with 337 new positions proposed; 464 roles in oil and gas, including 76 under consideration; and 167 roles in coal and mineral mining, with 74 new roles proposed.

Bahlil urged young Indonesians to align their education paths with the evolving demands of the energy sector. “For the younger generation looking for job opportunities, consider preparing yourselves through education that fits the needs of this sector,” he said.

The job creation forecast reflects Indonesia’s broader push to accelerate its energy transition while ensuring that human capital development keeps pace with technological change.

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
