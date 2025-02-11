Minister Bahlil Suspends Oil and Gas Director-General Achmad Muchtasyar

Jakarta. Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced on Tuesday that he had suspended Oil and Gas Director-General Achmad Muchtasyar.

Speaking to reporters in Jakarta, Bahlil said the position will be temporarily occupied by another official, claiming that the decision was a “normal rotation” in his ministry.

"It’s part of the organizational consolidation. It’s a normal thing,” Bahlil said in Jakarta.

He didn’t mention the new role for Achmad, who had led the oil and gas directorate general for less than a month before his removal.

Bahlil also denied any link between the suspension and the recent search at the oil and gas directorate by investigators of the Attorney General’s Office.

"I was informed that the investigation is related to crude oil imports in 2018-19, while the rotation is an internal affair," the minister said.

Bahlil has appointed Tri Winarno, currently the director general of mineral and coal, to replace Achmad temporarily.

