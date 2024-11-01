Minister Maruarar Donates 2.5 Hectares of Land for Public Housing

Tangerang. Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait has donated 2.5 hectares of land in Tangerang Regency, where 250 homes will be built to address the need for affordable housing.

The site is located near the high-end residential and business complex Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, west of Jakarta. Each house will be built with a floor area of 36 square meters on a 60-square-meter plot.

The construction project will be led by Agung Sedayu Group, the developer of Pantai Indah Kapuk.

A large tent has already been set up at the site in preparation for the groundbreaking ceremony, scheduled for November 10, which will coincide with National Heroes Day.

Advertisement

"I hope this initiative inspires others to contribute similarly, as mutual assistance is a core value of our culture, passed down through generations," Maruarar said. "This housing project does not involve state funding; both the land and the developer are contributions from the private sector."

Maruarar is tasked with facilitating the construction of 3 million homes nationwide. He noted that achieving this target would be difficult without donations and public support, given the limitations of the state budget.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: