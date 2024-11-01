Minister Maruarar Donates 2.5 Hectares of Land for Public Housing

Medikantyo Adhikresna
November 1, 2024 | 1:19 pm
SHARE
This photo taken on November 1, 2024, shows a parcel of land in Pakuhaji District, Tangerang Regency donated by Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait.
This photo taken on November 1, 2024, shows a parcel of land in Pakuhaji District, Tangerang Regency donated by Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait.

Tangerang. Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait has donated 2.5 hectares of land in Tangerang Regency, where 250 homes will be built to address the need for affordable housing.

The site is located near the high-end residential and business complex Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, west of Jakarta. Each house will be built with a floor area of 36 square meters on a 60-square-meter plot.

The construction project will be led by Agung Sedayu Group, the developer of Pantai Indah Kapuk.

A large tent has already been set up at the site in preparation for the groundbreaking ceremony, scheduled for November 10, which will coincide with National Heroes Day.

Advertisement

"I hope this initiative inspires others to contribute similarly, as mutual assistance is a core value of our culture, passed down through generations," Maruarar said. "This housing project does not involve state funding; both the land and the developer are contributions from the private sector."

Maruarar is tasked with facilitating the construction of 3 million homes nationwide. He noted that achieving this target would be difficult without donations and public support, given the limitations of the state budget.

Tags:
#Property
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP
News 13 hours ago

Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP

 Foreign nationals with ITAS and ITAP can now use autogates at Soekarno-Hatta and Ngurah Rai airports, speeding up immigration.
Police Bust International Online Gambling Ring Run by Chinese National
News 15 hours ago

Police Bust International Online Gambling Ring Run by Chinese National

 The National Police uncovered an international online gambling network, arresting seven suspects, including a Chinese national.
IDX Slips as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of US Presidential Election
Business 17 hours ago

IDX Slips as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of US Presidential Election

 Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) saw its market capitalization fall by 2.23 percent this past week. The JCI also decreased by 2.46 percent,
Israel Airstrikes Claim Dozens of Lives in Lebanon and Gaza
News 17 hours ago

Israel Airstrikes Claim Dozens of Lives in Lebanon and Gaza

 Israel launched a series of heavy airstrikes across northeastern Lebanon’s rural villages on Friday
Deaths of 10 Newborns Shake Millions' Trust in Turkey's Healthcare System
News 18 hours ago

Deaths of 10 Newborns Shake Millions' Trust in Turkey's Healthcare System

 In one transcript, a nurse and a doctor talk about how they mishandled the treatment of a baby and agreed to fake the hospital records.
News Index

Most Popular

iPhone 16 Now Impossible to Find Online in Indonesia Following Sales Ban
1
iPhone 16 Now Impossible to Find Online in Indonesia Following Sales Ban
2
Online Gambling Office Raided by Jakarta Police, Staff from Communications Ministry Implicated
3
Eight Dead After Fire Engulfs Cooking Oil Factory in Bekasi
4
Ex Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi Begins Role as UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy
5
Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED