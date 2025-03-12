Minister Rosan: LG Didn’t Quit EV Battery Project, We Ended It

Antara
April 24, 2025 | 3:39 pm
SHARE
Investment Minister and Danantara's chief executive officer holds a press conference at the presidential palace in Jakarta on March 11, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
Investment Minister and Danantara's chief executive officer holds a press conference at the presidential palace in Jakarta on March 11, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Jakarta. Investment Minister Rosan Perkasa Roeslani clarified on Wednesday that South Korea’s LG Energy Solution did not pull out voluntarily from its $7.7 billion battery ecosystem project in Indonesia, but that the government requested the consortium’s withdrawal after five years of stalled negotiations.

Speaking to reporters in Jakarta, Rosan said the decision to terminate the partnership stemmed from a letter issued by the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry on Jan. 31, 2025, marking the end of talks that had dragged on since 2020.

“It’s reported that LG decided to withdraw, but in truth, the decision came from our side,” Rosan said, as quoted by Antara.

Read More:
China’s Huayou to Join Indonesia EV Battery Project Following LG’s Exit
Advertisement

His statement came in response to a Yonhap News Agency report last week that LG Energy Solution, along with LG Chem, LX International Corp, and other consortium partners, had canceled their planned 11 trillion won investment in Indonesia due to changing global market dynamics and a slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) demand.

Rosan emphasized the government’s urgency to move forward, stating that “the negotiations had gone on for five years without real progress,” prompting the decision to part ways.

In LG’s place, Chinese nickel giant Huayou has taken the lead in the EV battery consortium. The company, which has had operations in Indonesia since 2024 and is involved in major nickel processing in Weda Bay, Halmahera, has shown strong commitment and readiness to invest, Rosan said.

Read More:
Jakarta Downplays LG Pullout from $7.7B EV Project, Eyes New Partners

“Why Huayou? Because they’ve already made a significant investment in Weda Bay. They understand the industry and have the capacity to execute this project,” Rosan explained.

Despite the change, Rosan stressed that LG Energy remains an active investor in Indonesia. The South Korean company has completed one of four joint venture projects in the country, with a total investment commitment of $1.1 billion (Rp 18.56 trillion).

“The narrative that LG has pulled out completely is inaccurate. They have already completed the fourth joint venture project under their investment plan,” Rosan concluded.

The Jakarta Globe is awaiting a response from Huayou regarding Rosan’s statements.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indosat Hosts AI Day to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Mining Industry
Tech 3 hours ago

Indosat Hosts AI Day to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Mining Industry

 Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison's AI Day highlights AI's role in transforming Indonesia's mining sector, boosting efficiency and sustainability.
Minister Rosan: LG Didn’t Quit EV Battery Project, We Ended It
Business 4 hours ago

Minister Rosan: LG Didn’t Quit EV Battery Project, We Ended It

 Indonesia says it ended EV battery talks with LG, not the other way around; Huayou to lead project.
China’s Huayou to Join Indonesia EV Battery Project Following LG’s Exit
Business 11 hours ago

China’s Huayou to Join Indonesia EV Battery Project Following LG’s Exit

 In late January, Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia formally notified LG Chem and LG Energy Solution of the consortium’s termination.
Singapore Remains Indonesia’s Top Foreign Investor in Q1
Business 21 hours ago

Singapore Remains Indonesia’s Top Foreign Investor in Q1

 Singapore’s investment in Indonesia for the three-month period already exceeded the US full-year investment in Indonesia throughout 2024.
Jakarta Downplays LG Pullout from $7.7B EV Project, Eyes New Partners
Business Apr 23, 2025 | 11:06 am

Jakarta Downplays LG Pullout from $7.7B EV Project, Eyes New Partners

 Indonesia downplays LG’s $7.7B EV battery exit, seeks new investment from Middle East and US to sustain its supply chain momentum.
Indonesia Says US Envoy’s Absence Has Little Impact on Trump Tariff Negotiations
Business Apr 7, 2025 | 6:05 pm

Indonesia Says US Envoy’s Absence Has Little Impact on Trump Tariff Negotiations

 Indonesia tries to dispel worries that having no ambassador would affect its bargaining power when discussing Trump's tariffs.
Calls Mount for Prabowo to Pick His US Envoy After Trump’s Tariff Rollout
Business Apr 4, 2025 | 2:22 pm

Calls Mount for Prabowo to Pick His US Envoy After Trump’s Tariff Rollout

 The Indonesian Ambassador to the US seat has remained vacant since July 2023.
Danantara Open to Backing 3 Million Affordable Housing Program
Business Apr 2, 2025 | 9:38 am

Danantara Open to Backing 3 Million Affordable Housing Program

 Indonesia plans to build 3 million affordable houses each year, and Danantara is open to backing this ambitious program.
Full List of Danantara’s Organizational Structure: Thaksin Shinawatra, Ray Dalio Included
Business Mar 24, 2025 | 3:20 pm

Full List of Danantara’s Organizational Structure: Thaksin Shinawatra, Ray Dalio Included

 Other prominent names include Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs and top equity portfolio manager F. Chapman Taylor.
62.3 Pct Respondents Believe in Danantara's Transparency: Survey
Business Mar 12, 2025 | 1:53 pm

62.3 Pct Respondents Believe in Danantara's Transparency: Survey

 About 37.7 percent still have doubts about Danantara, according to a survey by pollster KedaiKOPI.

The Latest

Indosat Hosts AI Day to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Mining Industry
Tech 3 hours ago

Indosat Hosts AI Day to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Mining Industry

 Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison's AI Day highlights AI's role in transforming Indonesia's mining sector, boosting efficiency and sustainability.
Durian Diplomacy: China Seeks to Import King of Fruits from Indonesia
Business 3 hours ago

Durian Diplomacy: China Seeks to Import King of Fruits from Indonesia

 China has shown "strong interest" to buy Indonesian durians, senior diplomat Rolliansyah "Roy" Soemirat says.
Two to Stand Trial in President Prabowo Deepfake Scam
News 3 hours ago

Two to Stand Trial in President Prabowo Deepfake Scam

 Two suspects who used AI deepfakes of President Prabowo in an online scam are set to stand trial after police handed over their case.
Minister Rosan: LG Didn’t Quit EV Battery Project, We Ended It
Business 4 hours ago

Minister Rosan: LG Didn’t Quit EV Battery Project, We Ended It

 Indonesia says it ended EV battery talks with LG, not the other way around; Huayou to lead project.
Indonesia Frowns On US Detaining Its Citizen Without Due Process as Five Get Deported
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia Frowns On US Detaining Its Citizen Without Due Process as Five Get Deported

 Trump's nationwide immigration crackdown has caught 20 Indonesians so far, five of whom have been deported.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Largest Muslim Group Defends Halal Rules Against US Criticism
1
Indonesia’s Largest Muslim Group Defends Halal Rules Against US Criticism
2
Indonesian Retailers Won’t Accept Big-Name Products Directly from Chinese Factories: Association
3
‘Until Dawn’ Movie Review: The PS4 Game Has a Way Better Plot
4
African Man Doused in Oil, Destroys Store in Kalibata City Rampage
5
Jakarta Downplays LG Pullout from $7.7B EV Project, Eyes New Partners
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED