Mitsubishi Fuso Plans to Introduce Electric Truck Model in Indonesia

Herman
November 8, 2023 | 10:52 pm
All-electric light-duty truck eCanter. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation)
Jakarta. Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation is set to introduce its electric light-duty truck, the eCanter, to the Indonesian market in early 2024. 

The company’s local unit expressed hope on Wednesday that the electric truck will receive government subsidies currently available for electric cars and motorcycles.

The eCanter, an all-electric truck, was initially launched in 2017 and has since been exported to markets in Europe, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

"We are actively advocating for government subsidies, which are currently provided for electric cars, motorcycles, and buses,” said Aji Jaya, Vice President of Sales and Marketing Division at PT Krama Yudha Tiga Berlian Motors, the authorized distributor for Mitsubishi Fuso in Indonesia. 

“We believe that electric trucks should receive equal treatment, and we are looking forward to that."

Nusatama Partners with Chinese Defense Firm Norinco to Construct Electric Truck Plant

According to government regulations, the subsidy is offered in the form of a 10 percent value-added tax waiver, but it is applicable to locally manufactured electric vehicles with a minimum of 40 percent locally sourced components.

Aji said the initial supply of eCanter trucks will be fully imported from Japan. However, the company is exploring the possibility of establishing a local assembly plant once subsidies are confirmed.

The eCanter is equipped with six battery packs, each with a capacity of 370V/13.5kWh. This provides the light-duty truck with a range of approximately 100 kilometers on a full charge, as mentioned on the company's website.

